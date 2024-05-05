Cavalry charges to $1m race

Kranji Mile contender Cavalry (Ruan Maia) taking the Class 2 race (1,600m) in style from Raising Sixty-One (Carlos Henrique) at Kranji on May 4.

Trainer Steven Burridge came out on top at the May 4 meeting’s highlight, but probably not quite with the horse most would have expected.

The Australian was a hot favourite to take the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,600m), given he saddled the two leading picks in Makin and Cavalry.

But the buzz had been so much more around Makin’s bid for a four-in-a-row that it felt like a foregone conclusion the Singapore Derby hopeful was already over the line.

A barrier trial win on April 25 where he oozed class and power must have also done its part in slashing his odds to $8.

As it turned out, though, it was Burridge’s second-stringer Cavalry ($23) who stole the show.

The lightly raced Tavistock five-year-old had somehow slipped a little under the radar despite a creditable first-up run.

Unsighted for six months, the 2022 Taupo Cup winner (when known as Tutukaka) made late ground for fourth to the same Makin in an identical Class 2 race (1,600m) first-up on March 30.

With barely any variance in conditions between the two races, not many saw the two stablemates turning the tables on each other.

But they had forgotten about two aspects, which is what the beauty of racing is all about.

Circumstances vary from race to race, and horses can certainly come on by a few lengths in five weeks.

Makin (Manoel Nunes), who jumped from the outermost alley, probably spent a little too much petrol in his bid to find a stalking spot.

He could only tuck into third on the rails at the 900m mark, but was still pulling ever so slightly.

Cavalry (Ruan Maia), on the other hand, enjoyed a more energy-saving run worse than midfield.

Once he was angled to the outside at the top of the straight, he let down with a powerful turn of foot.

Up front, Makin did easily account for fading leaders Mr Black Back (Luis Corrales) and January (Simon Kok), but was left a sitting duck when he found himself at the head of the queue at the 350m.

Raising Sixty-One (Carlos Henrique) was the first to pounce past, but was in turn given short shrift when Cavalry charged home the best to beat him by a neck.

That second win in five starts has given the King Power Stable a live shot at a second win in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18, even if they face a herculean task up against Lim’s Kosciuszko on level terms. The Donna Logan-trained Minister won the $1 million feature for the Thai owners in 2021.

Burridge, who has yet to take a Kranji Mile home in 20 years of training in Singapore, confirmed Cavalry will join Street Of Dreams and Invincible Tycoon as a three-pronged attack – most likely without Makin after his third place.

“The Kranji Mile is next for Cavalry. I’ll just keep him ticking over till then,” he said.

“As for Makin, he hit the front a bit too early today. He’s probably not going to run, but I’ll still talk to the owners (Al-Arabiya Stable).

“But all credit to Cavalry. He ran a good race first-up, and he’s improved since.

“They went quick in front and he had the last shot at them. He also ran time (1min 33.95sec for the 1,600m on the long course).

“He ran (sixth of 16) in the (2021) Victoria Derby (2,500m), so he is proven at those distances.”

After riding a double at his first day back at Kranji on April 13, the former Macau-based Maia has somehow not jumped atop a host of leading chances since.

Cavalry brought not only some relief to the Brazilian, but also an early 36th birthday present.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow. It’s nice to ride a double as it’s been a bit quiet in the last few weeks,” said Maia, who won earlier aboard debutant Tommy Gun ($33).

Cavalry has also rekindled Maia’s hopes of a second Kranji Mile win after scoring on the Shane Baertschiger-trained Aramaayo in 2020.

Maia landed in the saddle only after Jaden Lloyd, who had been doing all the prep work on Cavalry, suddenly cut his Singapore stint short on April 21.

“I did my homework and watched his past races. He’s better when he can sit quiet,” he said.

“When the pace picked up, I just let him stride along. I was happy I didn’t have to hold him back.

“He was very comfortable where he was and he finished off very well. I think he’ll improve further on that run.”

Conversely, fellow Brazilian Nunes seemed nonplussed by Makin’s easy surrender in the last 200m, beaten around two lengths.

“He had cover, but he was a bit fresh. Ignore that run,” he said.

manyan@sph.com.sg