Cavalry first-up but still in with a shout

Cavalry (Daniel Moor) making a winning debut on July 8, 2023, before finishing second to Golden Monkey in the Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 23. He bled at his third start on Aug 27 and has not raced since. But he is fit and well for his return to racing on March 30.

Listen hard and you might just hear the bugles.

Listen harder and you will hear the thud, thud, thud of hooves on grass.

They will belong to Cavalry, who will probably lead trainer Steven Burridge’s double-barrelled assault on the 1,600m affair (Race 10) on March 30.

His other runner in the $85,000 prize pool is Makin, who gets into the action on the back of a race-to-race double, which the son of Written Tycoon completed on March 9.

But while Makin will have a huge fan base, Burridge believes Cavalry could be the horse who could inflict more damage on the rest of the field.

The classy five-year-old son of Tavistock will be first-up after suffering a bleeding attack in a Class 1 race over the mile in August 2023.

That came just one run after he had stamped himself as a horse to follow when he finished second to Golden Monkey in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

Before the Derby, he won a 1,400m race in Class 3.

However, all his three races were run when he was under the care of Michael Clements, suggesting the two-time Listed winner in Australia was a class act.

Given the horse’s bleeding episode, Burridge, who took over training duties of Cavalry in September 2023 after Clements called it a day at Kranji, has been patient with the New Zealand-bred.

He chose not to rush his charge into any heroics.

Still, and if asked, he would have said he was very much looking forward to what Cavalry has to offer in the upcoming race.

And why not?

While Cavalry has been on the sidelines for seven months, he has had four barrier trials and has not put a hoof wrong.

“He’s a lovely horse,” said the Australian conditioner, who is having a good run recently.

“We took our time with him, because of that bleeding attack, but he had four trials (finished second to Per Incrown at his most recent one on March 19) and he did everything right.

“But it had been hard to place him for a first-up run, given his rating (83 points) and they would run him off his feet over 1,200m.

“So, with no 1,400m races scheduled, the mile on Saturday looked the best place to start him.”

However, all things are not as rosy as they seem. Cavalry gets into this latest assignment with a featherweight of 52kg.

On any other occasion, it would seem like a blessing. Not so this time.

Burridge explained: “A few of us were caught out by the handicapped weights. So Jaden (Lloyd), who I put on Cavalry for all his trials, will have to ride him maybe 1½kg over.”

And then there is that other thing. The opposition.

“He will meet race-fit horses, including my other horse (Makin), who will have Manoel Nunes in the saddle,” said Burridge.

“Like Cavalry, Makin will most likely carry more than his handicapped weight of 50kg and I am looking at Manoel riding him at 52.5kg.”

Nunes knows the horse. He rode Makin when he won a trial on Feb 15 and they renewed that partnership when Makin beat Ace Of Diamonds over 1,400m on Feb 24.

According to Burridge, Nunes had nothing but good things to say after both those wins.

Then there is Dream Alliance.

“He went super the other day when fifth in the Group 3 Committee’s Prize over 1,600m on March 9 but I still expect Cavalry to run well,” said Burridge.

The optimism is not misplaced.

Again, he explained: “Before being flown out here to continue his racing, he (Cavalry) had good form in Australia and New Zealand, although a bit in-and-out.

“But he showed what he can do in the Derby, which came after his good (Singapore) debut win.

“If he gets through this one okay – and I see no reason why he should not – we know he would be good enough for us to look at races like the (Group 2) EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and even the (Group 1) Kranji Mile (1,600m).”

The EW Barker Trophy will be run on April 21 while the $1 million Kranji Mile is slated for May 18.

“But whatever he does on Saturday, one other thing is certain, he will improve and we are all hoping that we can see him at his best real soon,” said Burridge.

Yes, the battle lines have been drawn and Race 10 on March 30 should be a real cracker.

Will it be Cavalry leading the charge to the finish?

Well, given his health issues, few will begrudge him that moment of glory.