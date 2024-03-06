CC Wong gets off to a flier in Korea

Wong Chin Chuen's first Korean winner World King Man was a lucky pick-up ride at Seoul Racecourse on March 3.

Top Kranji jockey Wong Chin Chuen made a flying start to his first South Korean stint on March 3.

After a quiet riding debut at Seoul’s LetsRun Park sand track on March 2, the Malaysian jockey bounced straight back the following day with a riding double.

The first hurrah came aboard a pick-up ride, World King Man in Race 3, a Class 5 race over 1,400m.

He was back in the winner’s enclosure four races later aboard Eunhye in a Class 4 race over 1,300m. He also picked up a third place on Mighty Ssen.

New to the workplace, the horses, the system and the winter, Wong approached his baptism of fire with an open mind, but also with a silent hope.

A win would have been nice, but he got more than he bargained for. A brace could not have been a better way of helping him gain an early foothold in a jurisdiction that was exposed to his riding only once, eight years ago.

“I was lucky I got onto good horses,” said Wong.

“I was even luckier to get the first win on a pick-up ride, an outsider. The jockey was injured.

“The other winner had shorter odds. I still didn’t expect a double.”

Besides alienation, race fitness was another issue to deal with, but Lim’s Kosciuszko’s Group 1-winning jockey obviously does not need much to get fit like a flea.

The 30-year-old had not ridden in races since the day he claimed the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) with Pacific Emperor at Kranji on Oct 28.

He had to serve a four-month suspension for his handling of War Frontier. He was free to ride again from Feb 29, but he had already left Singapore.

On a three-month leave of absence, Wong arrived in Seoul on Feb 14, together with fellow Kranji-based Malaysian jockey A’Isisuhairi “Harry” Kasim.

Both riders are testing the Korean waters in the wake of the announcement Singapore racing was ending on Oct 5.

“I’ve always wanted to ride in Korea after my one ride in 2016 (unplaced on Order Of The Sun in the Korea Cup),” said the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey.

“With Singapore closing, it was a good time to come. I’m grateful to the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) for giving me a licence.”

Getting the paperwork sorted was only half the battle won.

Getting support from trainers and owners, known to be fiercely protective of their homegrown jockeys was the real acid test.

The language barrier could have been an issue, too, but Wong was luckily able to speak racing’s universal language early – ride winners.

“The double sure was a good publicity. Some trainers congratulated me, and I got 12 rides this weekend, eight on Saturday and four on Sunday,” he said.

“I ride freelance, it wasn’t easy to get rides when we arrived. Trainers book jockeys one month early.

“I rode trackwork for the first time on Feb 24. Luckily we came when it was not as cold.

“Last month, it was minus 20 (deg C), now it’s only minus 3 or 4 in the morning, then it warms up to 10 during the day.

“One trainer, Park Youn Gu, has given me the most rides at trackwork since I arrived. He actually trains my first winner.

“I did okay with nine rides for a first weekend. It also helped that Harry and I have an interpreter each, they not only translate instructions from trainers, but they also double up as booking agent.”

A’Isisuhairi has been less successful in five rides over the same weekend, but Wong said his turn should come soon.

“Harry’s also got more rides this week. He’ll be okay,” he said.

The Kedah-born Wong said he did miss Singapore racing and Lim’s Kosciuszko, the horse who gave him six of his seven Group 1 wins.

But despite being well taken care of by KRA, he still felt homesick, especially without his young family.

Luckily, the nice two-bedroom apartment provided by KRA will be less empty soon.

“My wife Charlene and my son Jayden will visit me in May. They’ll look around, maybe for a school for Jayden who’s four,” said Wong.

“Maybe they’ll stay longer. We’ll see how things go.”

