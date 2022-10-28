Charminton the best of Logan's trio

Trainer Donna Logan is well represented in Saturday's last race.

The “Lucky Last” at Kranji on Saturday looks an interesting contest, but leading trainer Donna Logan seems to have the whip hand with three solid runners in the field of 12.

Spearheading the Kiwi’s charge is the exciting Charminton, who has finished no further than second in only five Kranji starts.

Her strong back-up runners are the back-in-form Deception and the consistent Fadaboy.

Charminton, who gets pride of place in the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,200m on turf, looks the hardest to beat.

Never mind the top weight of 59kg. Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman’s 2kg claim will ensure that the four-year-old New Zealand-bred gets in with a handy 57kg.

The son of Charm Spirit has gone from strength to strength and again deserves to be most race-goers’ best selection.

More importantly, Charminton has proven to be adept on both Polytrack and turf.

In his last start on Oct 2, he won easier than the 3/4-length margin suggested.

He clocked a respectable 1min 11.13sec for the Poly 1,200m.

Midfield early, he started unwinding from the mid-straight to beat Harry’s Dream, who found one to beat again on Oct 22.

The good thing is Charminton remains in Class 4.

He is carrying only 2.5kg more, which puts him in good stead.

Stablemate Deception showed up on Oct 15 after a lapse.

His last-start second behind the promising Ejaz in a fast-run 1,200m race on turf (1min 9.63sec) indicates he is due for his second success in 15 starts.

His 51kg load, after jockey Simon Kok’s 1kg allowance, is his best arsenal.

Fadaboy, an impressive all-the-way winner first-up in a swift 1:9.96 over 1,200m on turf on July 24, has followed up with three smart third placings.

The four-year-old grey is the pacemaker of Logan’s trio.

With luck, he can make it a pillar-to-post affair.

Out to spoil Logan’s party are Pacific Star and Kick.

Trained by Michael Clements, Pacific Star looks an honest type.

He caught the eye on debut, surging clear in the final 300m to leave his rivals chasing shadows a long way from home.

He was third in his next two starts. The strong pace will suit him.

Kick is the quick improver.

After his debut eighth, he caught the eye with a strong second behind the Logan-trained Luxury Brand.

He is prepared by Australian Tim Fitzsimmons, who is tied with Logan on 55 winners but is runner-up on the premiership table on countback for seconds.