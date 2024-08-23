Comeback girl eyeing 2nd winx

The Chris Waller-trained Fangirl (James McDonald) winning the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on Aug 19, 2023.

Australia’s first Group 1 event of the new season, the Winx Stakes on Aug 24, ticks all the right boxes at so many levels.

First off, a race named after one of the all-time greats of the Australian turf could not be a better kick-off point to spearhead another spectacular list of rich pickings in the 2024-2025 season.

Secondly, the indomitable mare’s 37 wins, including 25 at Group 1 level, aptly includes three of them coming in the $1 million Randwick feature race over 1,400m.

Winx won the first two renewals in 2016 and 2017 when the race was still known as the Warwick Stakes before she won the first renewal of her namesake race in 2018.

And how even more fitting that the 2024 edition will see the timely racing comeback of its defending champion, Fangirl.

The trivia does not end there. Fangirl is another mare trained by who else but Winx’s champion trainer himself, Chris Waller.

Already the record holder on seven wins, the Sydney premier trainer would statistically have a 50-50 chance of winning an eighth gong.

The New Zealander saddles six runners among the dozen, who will all be at their first-up runs. Riff Rocket, Via Sistina, Atishu, Zougotcha and Buckaroo are the others with the first four all Group 1 winners – 13 wins between them, including Fangirl.

But if Waller’s pre-race analysis is anything to go by, his heart is with Fangirl going back-to-back, even if she is returning from injury.

The Sebring six-year-old last ran when a gallant second to Think It Over in the Group 1 Verry Elleegant Stakes, formerly the Chipping Norton Stakes (1,600m) on March 2.

Two weeks later, she suffered a trackwork leg cut, which spelled the end of her Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, which had begun promisingly with a Group 2 Apollo Stakes (1,400m) win in February.

A first-up win at Group 1 level is a tall order, but Waller sounded upbeat about the five months of recovery being enough rest for the eight-time winner and three-time Group 1 winner to go back-to-back.

“Fangirl’s come back well since her injury,” said Waller. “She won the race last year, she’s got speed and acceleration.

“If the race maps out well, she’s probably our No. 1 seed. But in saying that, we’ve got some pretty handy opposition from our stable, and obviously, other stables, too.”

Should Fangirl fail, James Cummings’ Zardozi could profit, but Waller may well have the two next best, Via Sistina and Zougotcha.

Irish-bred mare Via Sistina was a classy Group 1 winner who won five races in three countries for UK trainer George Boughey before adding a second Group 1 win first-up in a fourth country, Australia.

At her very first start for Waller and new owner Yu Long, the Fastnet Rock seven-year-old came with a withering run to take the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes (2,000m) at Rosehill on March 23.

With all but one of her 15 starts having been over ground, she is seen as suspect over the Winx trip, but still brings intrigue to the mix.

“We don’t know how good Via Sistina is over 1,400m,” said Waller.

“She was a dominant 2,000m winner first-up in Australia. She then ran a good second in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m).

“She’s got speed and acceleration, but is it quick enough over 1,400m? We’ll find out on Saturday, but we can’t fault her prep.

“She’s done everything’s Fangirl’s done. There’s plenty of excitement in the camp.

“Zougotcha’s three from three last prep, including two Group 1s. She’ll be the sharpest over 1,400m.

“She’ll be in front of my horses on Saturday. She can sprint home quicker than the others, but if there is pressure from the half-mile, it might be a different story.”

If there was a pointer as to who the pick of the trio might be, it may have come from the one on top.

Champion jockey James McDonald partnered all three of late, but has stuck with Fangirl.

