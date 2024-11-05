Nov 6 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(8) MERITORIOUS made a smart winning debut and is a filly that looks promising. She should enjoy the extra distance.

(7) SASCHA’S DREAM enjoyed the step up in trip after a fair sprint debut. She can be a threat.

(2) PINK DIAMOND found some market support before drifting off at her last start. She has shown improvement and may be worth watching.

(3) MYSTIQUE ROUGE is way better than her last effort but is struggling for her second win.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) RODRIGUEZ has been running well against stronger. The drop in class comes with a rise in the weights but he should run a forward race.

(2) FISH EAGLE was much improved in his first start for his new stable. He, too, is down in class and the change appears to have brought out his better form.

(4) PALERMO has shown his best form on the Poly and is in good shape. A decent chance.

(1) ONE IRISH ROVER has been close-up in his last two on the Poly and, although he jumps in class, he does have a light weight.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE is a Poly specialist but has good form over the trip. He has his 40th start and has won five times, four more than most of the opposition.

(3) BOOM SHAKALAKA was the favourite in his first run out of the maidens but did not get the best passage. He can make amends.

(1) RHYTHM has been confined mostly to five furlongs but has never been too far back. He is lightly raced and has the best draw.

(6) BARRY DU GROND was a recent maiden winner and can challenge.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) MIND MAP made a promising local debut on the Poly and sported cheek pieces. He meets a modest field.

(8) MC DAZZLER can consistently turn it up when challenged. He drops back to a sprint, which could be best for him.

(5) RIVER DANCE was possibly held by Mind Map on their last meeting but does look capable.

(7) HIGHER LOVE showed improvement in blinkers. Can place.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) LADYBUG has won two of her four starts, both on the Poly. She copped a seven-point rise in the weights but looks more than capable.

(2) SIBERIAN WINTER has regular rider Rachel Venniker on and should be competitive in this field.

(3) SKYTRIX has been good at her last three starts although over a furlong further. She should be competitive in this line-up.

(7) LIZWILE ILALI was a maiden winner at just her fourth start and may be worth following.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(2) ROLLO THE VIKING trailed in a distant second last run and possibly did not quite see out the 2,300m trip. He has done well over shorter and must have a strong chance in a weak maiden.

(5) IRON MONGER is a long-time battler but was much improved last time. If he can hold form, he have a big chance.

(3) RAINWATER has not been too far back lately and the step up in trip with a weak field can see him place.

(4) HOODWINKED has his third run after a break and steps up to this trip for the first time. He could surprise.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) PLEASEDTOSEEYOU is lightly raced but made a smart local debut over course and distance. He should come on from that effort.

(8) GO GRAYSON GO improved second time, although a well-beaten second. He looks progressive.

(7) REAL WAR disappointed at his Poly debut. He has abilities and cannot be ignored.

(4) FIRELIGHTER has been much improved at his last two. Can consider.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) BENNIE IN THE AREA has hardly put a foot wrong in recent outings and is in form. He has the best of the draw and is over his favourite course and distance.

(8) IRISH LUCK has been close-up in his last four starts on the Poly. He has gone close over course and distance and has a strong chance.

(4) SWEEPER KEEPER is 1.5kg better off with Rafiki when last they met, beaten a short head. He should be able to turn the tables.

(7) RAFIKI is a late bloomer, having won his last two as a five-year-old. He got a 2.2kg shunt up the handicap for his last effort which is challenging.