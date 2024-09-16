Only on-site Gold Cup tickets left

A big crowd is expected to flock the Kranji grandstand on Grand Singapore Gold Cup day on Oct 5. It will be the last ever race meeting held in Singapore.

As widely expected, the free admission tickets to Grandstand Level 1 at Kranji on Grand Singapore Gold Cup day on Oct 5 have all been snapped up.

For those who missed out, fret not. There is still a chance of getting your hands on the hot tickets.

While all online tickets have been fully redeemed, a limited number of on-site tickets are still available for collection at the Kranji MRT plaza or the Singapore Turf Club (STC) taxi drop-off point on Sept 21 and 28, and Oct 5 from 11am to 5pm.

There could be only one reason why the complimentary tickets flew off the shelves like there is no tomorrow – it is the third and last of its kind.

Response was overwhelming at STC’s first two open-door initiatives at both the Group 1 Singapore Derby day on July 21 and Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup day on Sept 7.

A crowd of 5,800m and 5,500 people – double the usual turnout – thronged the racecourse on Derby day and QEII Cup day respectively, eager to witness the last running of the two prestigious events.

With the Grand Singapore Gold Cup marking the last ever Singapore race meeting held in its 182 years of existence, and giving racing and non-racing fans alike a last chance to be a part of history, the early birds unsurprisingly came in even earlier this time.

In a press statement, STC said that members of the public “can look forward to a celebratory occasion that embodies both the enduring legacy of STC, and a significant milestone in Singapore’s racing history.”

A 10-race day programme is scheduled with the Singapore Gold Cup slated as the last race. Its prize money has increased from $1 million to $1.38 million.

STC is also injecting more money across the other nine races, and the previous race day on Sept 28 as well. For example, the Class 2 event on Oct 5 will carry a purse doubled from $85,000 to $170,000.

