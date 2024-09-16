Lim’s four winners among KL followers

Legend Sixty-Three (Carlos Henrique) sprinting home the best in the Open Maiden (1,100m) at Kranji on Sept 14. The win was the first salvo fired by trainer Richard Lim towards a four-timer.

A jubilant Richard Lim headed down to the Kranji winner’s circle no less than four times on Sept 14.

The local trainer fell one win short of his record of five winners, but new personal bests are not quite a priority with Singapore racing drawing to an end on Oct 5.

The former jockey was more buoyed about the result from his own future career outlook.

He relocates to Sungei Besi in Kuala Lumpur in November, but not all of his 41 horses follow suit.

Sept 14 quartet Legend Sixty-Three, Wind Of Dubai, Frenetic and Jin Sakamoto are, however, among the 33 who will still come under his care in the Malaysian capital.

“It was a good day at the office. It’s even better when all four winners will also join my stable in KL,” said the Penang-born naturalised Singaporean who, in fourth place on 33 wins on the log, is enjoying the best of his three seasons.

“I’m thankful to owners who have decided to stay with me, like the Legacy Power Racing (Legend Sixty-Three and Wind Of Dubai), Fabulous Racing (Frenetic), and especially, Jin Toh (Jin Sakamoto).”

Toh is a first-time owner whom Lim did not know until he rang him out of the blue one day to talk about his dream to own a horse.

Lim sold Jin Sakamoto to him. The Shamexpress six-year-old is no world beater, but after his second and latest victory in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m), he has more than earned his keep with close to $100,000 stakes in the bank.

Toh could have given up on Jin Sakamoto as such an expensive hobby cannot be enjoyed remotely to some, but he is staying on board.

“Jin was very happy his horse won today. He’s got only one horse, but good on him to continue racing with me in Malaysia,” said Lim.

“I hope the horse can win there as well.”

Jin Sakamoto turned out to be the fourth leg of Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro’s five-timer.

“He’s not a good trackworker,” added Lim. “But based on his last run, I expected him to run well today. I left it to Pinheiro.”

The in-form hoop had the benefit of experience this time. He first rode Jin Sakamoto at his last start when a smack-up fourth to Surrey Hills in a Class 4 (1,000m) on Aug 25.

“He had a lovely draw (one) last time, but the distance was a bit short,” he said.

“We never had a clear run in the straight as he’s a bit of a shy horse. It was a bit tight.

“I told the trainer to put him over longer. He liked the extra 200m.”

Lim’s first winner Legend Sixty-Three may be the one to go across the Causeway with the most upsides.

The Shalaa three-year-old was at only his second start following a promising closing second under Carlos Henrique on Aug 18.

“He’s a late 3yo and is still green,” said Lim.

“He’s still got some growing up to do, but he’s a nice horse. He looked very well today.”

Henrique rode him handier in the small six-horse field of the $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,100m) this time, matching motors with leader Lim’s Teton (Jerlyn Seow) throughout.

“He was very green last time. He couldn’t be aggressive,” said Henrique. “I haven’t ridden him since and I felt he was ready today.

“He also had a light weight and he broke very well. This time, he was on the bridle and when I asked him, he responded very well.

“I expected him to win today, to be honest.”

The Brazilian’s heady ride saw Legend Sixty-Three shake Lim’s Teton off on his way to a 1¾-length win from Bravo Kid (Pinheiro).

While not as well sought as Brazil’s golden trio of Bruno Queiroz, Manoel Nunes and Pinheiro, Henrique has knocked in his fair share of winners – 14 from 146 rides, including a Group 3 win on Bestseller in the Committee’s Prize (1,600m) at only his second day of riding on March 9.

Post-Singapore, former base Qatar is his next port of call, but the globetrotting jockey also has a few other irons in the fire.

“I’ll first go back to Rio for a two-week break, and then return to Qatar, where the season is from the end of October until April,” he said.

“After that, I’m open to other opportunities. I’ve always wanted to ride in New Zealand.

“Last week, I also rode in Malaysia, and Brazil is of course another option.”

manyan@sph.com.sg