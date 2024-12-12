Dean’s low-key debut in Ipoh

Ex-trainer Kuah Cheng Tee's former ward Fortune Star with Australian jockey Will Price up at one of his last Kranji workouts. The US-bred four-time winner will be one of two Brian Dean's Malaysian debutants at Ipoh on Dec 14.

Brian Dean is not expecting an early Christmas present at his Malaysian baptism of fire in Ipoh on Dec 14, but he is still happy he finally gets to unwrap his first runners.

Seven years after he last saddled a horse for the races, the Australian horseman will have his name next to Talkingtalkingguru and Fortune Star on the nine-race programme.

On paper, the duo, both first-up since their move up north from the now-defunct Singapore racing scene, will start at long odds in their RM22,000 Class 5A (Fortune Star) and RM18,000 5B (Talkingtalkingguru) events over 1,100m.

Fully aware they have the job ahead, Dean is just glad he was ticking that last box to officially complete his training comeback.

“I had to start somewhere. I entered three horses, but Boss Nine Nine was a vet scratching,” he said.

“Talkingtalkingguru’s been with me the longest, he has improved a lot, but he needs a longer trip, just like Fortune Star, who only recently came to me with Ciango, both from (ex-Kranji trainer) CT (Cheng Tee) Kuah. Ciango is a very nice horse who will do very well here.

“All in all, I doubt there’ll be any fireworks for that first day. I think both horses will be better for the experience – just like the trainer.”

The self-deprecating handler was being a little hard on himself, even if some rustiness may have set in.

The former Kranji trainer (2004 to 2016) had been off the racing scene since a short-lived but successful stint in Seoul up until 2017.

He tried to get stables back in Singapore, but after getting knocked back and with the 182-year-old industry out of business since Oct 5, he was in the end given the nod by the Perak Turf Club.

The former jockey did ride on the Malayan circuit in the 90s, but the racing scene then and today’s landscape are worlds apart.

“I’ve been waiting to have my first runners for a long time,” said Dean, whose work permit took more than a year to get approved.

“But at the same time, there are different rules in Malaysia. It’ll just be a steep learning curve.”

Since Dean walked into his stables at the beginning of November, it was not just paperwork for logistics, horse imports and transfers, and staff, that he had to fill.

With a current occupancy rate of only 20 per cent of his barn of 25 boxes, the 66-year-old knew he would not get off to a flier.

With the winless Steady Boss the fifth member making up his small team, it is clear the winner of close to 470 races will need reinforcements, both in terms of quantity and quality.

Dean predicted his barn – previously the address to former expat Ipoh trainers Nigel Landers and John McGillivray – will look more the part in a few weeks’ time.

“I’ve got a new Vietnamese owner who just sent me an unraced Sun City two-year-old he bought at the recent Magic Millions ready-to-run sale in Australia,” said the Bendigo man.

“It’s a very nice horse, who will, hopefully, prove useful next year. I’ve also got my Australian owners who will send their horses soon.

“With other stable transfers in the works, I should have around 20 horses by the end of December.

“As for staff, there is currently a shortage of workers in Malaysia, not just in racing, but I have to say I’m doing okay.”

With jockey Wong Kam Chong helping out with trackwork, Dean duly rewarded the comeback rider (just rode a winner, Colonel Chief, at his second meeting on Nov 30, after a two-year absence) with the steer on Talkingtalkingguru.

“KC has been riding work for me. He just rode a winner at his recent comeback, and speaks good English, which helps, too,” said Dean.

“To me, it’s essential in getting feedback both ways. Eventually, I’d like to get a stable jockey.”

As for Fortune Star, he will get the services of the recent winning jockey of the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor aboard Cheval Blanc, Lim Shung Uai.

“I’ve got two good riders, but I’m just grateful I can get started,” he said.

“Next week, I’ll go home for Christmas and will be back by the end of the year.”

