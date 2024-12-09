Dec 10 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(7) ZALTA STAR made a promising debut for Garth Puller over a mile on the turf. The switch to the Poly over a furlong shorter should see her close.

Gary Rich’s (2) DEE DAY has been knocking at the door for some time now with her best recent efforts being on the Poly. She has a good draw and is over what looks to be her best trip.

(1) SWEET REUNION has been trying further but her last run in the soft is best ignored. She is back over a more suitable trip and the switch to Poly could suit.

(6) LA MADDALENA is lightly raced and has improved with each outing. Her last two runs were in the soft and she switches to the Poly.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) HEAD GIRL is long overdue and Andre Nel’s mare can finally shed her maiden tag in what looks to be modest opposition.

Biggest threat could come from the Duncan Howells-trained (1) ZENA ROSE who makes her Poly debut from pole position and is back to a sprint.

(6) FANTASY LEAGUE has still to show but does look capable of making good improvement and is one to watch in the market.

(8) SUNKA WAKAN has shown some improvement with claiming apprentices up and has a money chance in this field.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Louis Goosen is never shy to back up his sprinters if they strip fit and well and (5) WAR EMPRESS has her second run in just over a week. She was close-up behind Patants Heir on the Scottsville turf last run but she goes well on the Poly over this trip.

(4) GAELIC DANCER is a Highveld visitor with Robyn Klaasen’s filly making her Poly debut. She has been taking on a little stronger. She has a light weight and a favourable draw.

(1) MILLION VOICES ran well below best over course and distance last time but is sure to improve on that showing and the trip suits.

(3) AYUWI YUWI won well last start under 4kg claimer Damyan Pillay and Puller has kept him aboard. The filly jumps in class but does have a light weight.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) UZWANO has shown up well in both starts to date and is still on the improve. Dean Kannemeyer’s gelding was a beaten favourite last run and the extra furlong will suit.

Frank Robinson’s charge (2) ROLLO THE VIKING has finished in the money in his last four races. He has tried further at his last two but this drop in trip could well suit and he will be a big threat to Uzwano, who finished two lengths behind him when the latter was making his debut.

(7) CHILI BOMB has made some recent improvement since arriving in his new yard. He can make the required improvement.

(8) TOP GUN makes his Poly debut but has not been far back at his last three and is a definite contender.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Wide open but Nel’s gelding (3) FAIRE ADVANTAGE is unbeaten on the Poly since arriving from the Cape and can keep that record. He has won comfortably in both starts and may still be under the radar on the synthetic surface.

(1) FISH EAGLE loves the Poly hence the move to Rich from Clinton Binda. He has run two smart races for his new yard and has the benefit of a plum draw.

(2) NATIONAL AWARD has dropped six points in three starts since his maiden win and could now be off a competitive mark over a suitable trip.

Highveld visitor (5) FORCE DE DIEU finished runner-up in his Poly debut and takes a drop in class, which should make him more competitive.

Race 6 (1,900m)

Corne Spies is a regular raider and (1) LINGANOMORE can pay her way. She has consistent recent form over the trip and has run well on the Poly in what is a wide open fillies handicap.

(2) OFF LIMITS is well proven on the Poly and got only a three-point rise in the ratings for her last win. She has since run well over course and distance and will have a strong chance in this limited line-up.

Alson Ndzilana, a long-time assistant to Joey Ramsden, makes his first raid on KZN and (4) RED KNOT can pay her way. She has been showing signs of her best form and Kabelo Matsunyane stays with the ride.

(6) LADY IS A CHAMP has not been far back in lower divisions but has a money chance.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(3) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD won well back on his favoured surface and his optimum distance. He is up in the handicap but a repeat can see Rich’s charge go in again.

(5) DUKE OF AFRICA came home a street ahead of (8) BLAZING LIGHT when they last met and is not 2.5kg worse off at the weights. Stuart Ferrie’s charge is super consistent on the Poly but may still may not be able to turn the tables.

(2) FINE ADMIRAL was a narrow winner of his last two but the three-point rise in the handicap could be his undoing.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) MAC HARDY has been making steady progress. The gelding has little mileage on the clock.

Kom Naidoo’s gelding (2) PORFIRIO has been consistent over further but the blinkers are back on and a drop in trip will make him competitive.

(4) PHAKA IMALI is seldom far back. Though he steps up in trip, he does have a strong money chance.

(8) BRASS BELL must be one of the lowest rated seven-time winners in the country. The striking grey was a game winner last time over course and distance and can add another to his CV.