Dec 11 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Heroic Master (Zac Purton) at his first win on Nov 9, 2022. He looks set to win again in Race 7 on Dec 11.

Race 1 (2,200m)

6 Fury And Gold is poised for a breakthrough win, having flashed home late into second on his first attempt at this distance. Relatively unexposed, he could still have untapped potential and looks ready to strike.

2 Palace Pal made an encouraging return to Class 5 last time, finishing a strong third. He remains a solid chance with a favourable draw in gate 2.

7 Golden Fairy may enjoy a soft lead and will prove hard to catch.

4 Super Hong Kong remains a threat and can bounce back anytime at this level.

Race 2 (1,000m)

2 Modest Gentleman was a nightmare watch when returning to Class 5 last time. After lunging forward at the start and making contact with the gates, he lost ground, was hampered, and settled at the rear before encountering significant interference in the home straight. Despite all that, he was only beaten a little over two-lengths into sixth.

10 Plentiful, from barrier 1, will have every opportunity to secure back-to-back wins.

7 Country Dancer has not had much luck in recent runs since dropping to this class, but he should deliver his best if he avoids trouble from gate 11.

1 Dan Attack drops back to Class 5 with James McDonald booked – a combination that bodes well for his chances.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Telecom Dragon profiles strongly third-up after two promising placings in stronger races. He shapes as one of the better chances, benefiting from a favourable barrier.

4 Beauty Light finished over four-lengths away in 11th on debut but encountered traffic just as he was starting to wind up late. With Zac Purton aboard and barrier 2, he can take a positive step forward second-up.

10 Spicy So Smart who backed up his Class 5 all-the-way win with a third in this class, is a consistent performer and worth consideration.

2 Thriving Brothers was favourite over 1,200m at Sha Tin two starts back after a class drop but faded when stepped up to 1,400m last time. Freshened and with blinkers applied for the first time, he should produce an improved effort.

Race 4 (1,200m)

10 Sight Happy backs up from IJC night last week, where he was an unlucky seventh, unable to secure clear running over the final 100m. With a fair amount of pace engaged, he should get the race run to suit and can finish strongly.

3 Fatal Blow impressed on his second career start with a smart win. While he has more to offer, the wide draw is awkward.

2 Bits Superstar drops to Class 4 after failing to perform in four starts since arriving from Australia. However, he has shown improvement in two trials leading into this.

8 Affirm will likely take up his usual role at or near the lead and could sneak into the placings.

Race 5 (1,800m)

2 Escape Route ticks plenty of boxes as he lines up fourth-up over a proven distance. Since returning to Class 4, he has shown he is capable of bouncing back for a win anytime, particularly from a low draw.

12 Kingly Demeanor is thriving this preparation and chases a winning hat-trick as he rises in class. His on-pace style should ensure he makes his own luck and will take catching.

9 Me Time may now progress further after easily breaking his maiden tag in Class 5.

8 Flying Silver looks primed third-up following two solid trials between runs and is ready to make an impact.

Race 6 (1,650m)

2 Sturdy Ruby ended his long-standing maiden status two starts ago when drawn barrier 1 but faced a tougher task last start from gate 10, where he was ridden quietly at the back yet charged home late to finish third. Back into barrier 1, he has strong claims to return to winning ways.

6 Take Action enjoyed all the favours when winning last time from barrier 1, and John Size-trained runners often hold their form well.

10 Firefoot continues to improve, having finished second last time and since trialled well.

8 Ninja Derby is yet to secure a win in this grade but is hard to fault on current form, including a narrow last-start defeat.

Race 7 (1,000m)

10 Heroic Master returns to his preferred track and distance, and his last-start runner-up effort over the minimum at Sha Tin indicates he is primed for an overdue win.

2 Sports Legend is an intriguing first-up contender. While he has been off the scene since May due to injury and has no trial form to assess, his ability and the booking of McDonald make him hard to ignore.

3 Atomic Force is consistently close in finishes and caught the eye last time when running on strongly for fourth after a slow start from a wide draw.

8 Midori Glory is well-suited back at Happy Valley and lines up for his second run under Pierre Ng.

Race 8 (1,200m)

10 Shinkansen has been edging closer to a win and gets conditions in his favour, benefiting from barrier 2 and some gear adjustments. With several key rivals drawn wide, this could be the opportunity he needs to break through.

1 Yee Cheong Spirit is worth following after his straightforward last-start win in similar company.

2 Circuit Duffy is a promising type who impressed with a dominant win on his second career start from barrier 1. While he has trialled well since, barrier 9 could make this more challenging.

3 California Deeply looks well-placed from barrier 4 and gets a favourable race set-up. He ran on strongly for fourth last time after jumping from barrier 11 and remains a live chance.

Race 9 (1,650m)

1 Simply Maverick settled further back than usual from a wide draw last time but produced a strong late run to finish fifth, beaten by just 1½ length. He moves into barrier 1 making him a prime candidate.

7 I Can ran in the same race, finishing a close fourth after taking time to switch off heels in the straight.

6 Chain Of Gold faced a tough task from the widest gate last time and was only fair late, laying in in the straight. His prior solid form suggests he is worth another chance.

8 Glorious Journey has shown good trial form ahead of this return and was last seen finishing second, which is handy form.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club