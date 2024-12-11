Dec 12 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(3) GREAT NOTION has improved with each run and does look ready to score this time.

(8) LADY SABRINA showed vast improvement in her second start and can perform even better this time around and should be a threat.

(4) LACEWING flopped when returning from a break but is capable of contesting the finish fitter this time.

(6) BELLA BOOP BOOP is unreliable but could earn some money.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) PIONEER SQUARE is knocking loudly at the door with some recent runner-up performances. He can go one better this course and distance.

(6) BEYNAC is improving and should be right there at the finish.

(7) DYLAN’S CHAMP has been unlucky not to have won by now and has a winning chance.

(8) FLIGHT ENGINEER flopped last time but could bounce back and be a threat.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(3) TOWERS OF GOLD was well beaten in a small field last time but those rivals are talented and he showed in his penultimate start that he is quite capable of winning handicaps off this mark.

(2) GUY ALEXANDER has won three times in his last four starts and will be a threat yet again.

(4) WHISPERS OF WAR is capable of contesting the finish when in the right frame of mind.

(5) ROMEO’S MAGIC is unreliable but has a place chance.

Race 4 (2,000m)

A competitive handicap.

(9) HAT’S QUEEN is improving and could be ready to score again.

(1) MOUNT ETNA fought on for a game win last time and is not out carrying a penalty.

(8) KADIZORA is very consistent and is an obvious danger to the selection.

(6) FETCHING FLYER deserves some respect.

Race 5 (2,000m)

Blinkers have worked with (9) HAVE A PARTY. She does not win too often but she has a chance to score here.

(4) KEY WORKER could like this course and distance.

(5) TEO TORRIATTE was not disgraced last time and should be included in all bets.

(1) FLAMBOYANT FLYER was a surprise winner but only picked up a three-point penalty for that win and is not out of it.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(6) PEACE TREATY was runner-up on Dec 5 and looks ready to pounce. It does look like a competitive handicap and we may have to go very wide to come up with the winner.

(4) TWELVE OCLOCK HIGH was an easy maiden winner but is returning from a break.

(3) OMBUDSMAN does seem better than some modest recent runs.

(2) LETS PLAY POKER showed what he is capable of with a nice maiden win.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) SALENIO PENINSULA was not disgraced when fifth last time in a better race than this. She can bounce back to beat these rivals.

(1) FRANCILIEN has talent but was a bit of a disappointment last time when only fourth.

(5) MISS LIA is improving and deserves respect.

(7) HONORABLE MEMBER put in an improved performance last time and could contest the finish again.

Race 8 (1,200m)

A weak race and anything is possible.

(7) CALL ME MASTER is holding form and could have that consistency rewarded.

(8) SAIL THE SKY has improved of late and has a winning chance.

(10) WRITTEN IN STONE is holding form and can be competitive.

(1) MIDNIGHT FUSION is unreliable but can get involved with the finish when in the mood.