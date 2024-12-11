Gold Rush open to the wide wide West

The Luke Fernie-trained Ripcord (Clint Johnston-Porter) settling for second-best behind history-making Damien Oliver, who was bringing up his last career win, on Munhamek at his very last ride of his legendary career in the specially-named Group 3 Damien Oliver Gold Rush (1,400m) at Ascot in 2023.

With interstate visitors opting out of The Pinnacles’ last feature race, the Group 3 Gold Rush (1,400m) at Ascot, Perth on Dec 14, the top prize is sure to stay in the west this time.

Port Lockroy, Overpass, both from Sydney, and Light Infantry Man, from Melbourne, made a clean sweep of the three Group 1 majors, namely the Railway Stakes (1,600m), Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) and Northerly Stakes (1,800m) respectively.

There is still the A$1.5 million (S$1.29 million) question of who will strike gold among the 14 local trainers chasing glory in a race, which, admittedly, may not carry the same prestige as the aforementioned trifecta, but was still etched in Australian racing immortality last year, especially the west.

First run in 1978, the 46th edition set the stage for its most famous homebred jockey, Damien Oliver, called by many as the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.), to end his decorated career on a winning note aboard Munhamek, one of three visitors in the contest.

Such a fairy-tale ending is unlikely to be matched or outmatched this year, but perhaps the singular excitement around the 2024 renewal is its wide-openness, with none of its 16 runners standing out.

The sight of the pre-race first and second favourites bearing a ninth place at their last starts tells the story.

On credentials, Western Empire, a multiple-Group winner from Perth’s powerhouse duo of Grant & Alana Williams, should top the market.

But the Iffraaj seven-year-old does not just have his tame run in the Winterbottom as an odds-lengthening factor.

The nine-time winner has drawn off the track in 15, and will also be without the services of his regular rider William Pike.

Just to have the Wizard of the West aboard is often a vote swinger when punters are divided by indecisiveness, but the popular jockey is on the sidelines for two months after he fractured his wrist in a freak e-scooter accident during the week.

The fan base must be strong because all these setbacks have not swayed them. Melbourne jockey Billy Egan is a safe pair of hands, but his booking probably had little to do with punters’ confidence.

Super Smink is also a touch puzzling as a second pick.

Last weekend, the well-backed commodity was well beaten in the Northerly, albeit she could not get a run in the last 300m, and still finished less than four lengths off the winner

Daniel Morton’s decision to back her up may have surprised a few, but the Ascot trainer revealed that the Gold Rush had long been locked in for the five-time winner.

“Things haven’t gone our way yet, but she’s come through her last run in good shape,” he said.

“We were always going to go to the Gold Rush had she been competitive and pulled up good. We’ll give it another go.

“Everybody was very disappointed. (Jockey) Chris (Parnham) envisaged to be closer in the run, make good use of the barrier (six), but it didn’t eventuate.

“At the end of their prep, they’re very fit horses, so I’m not too stressed about the seven-day back-up.”

Another trainer who is hoping for redemption in the Gold Rush is Luke Fernie.

The young trainer will have one sole runner – unless standby starters Laced Up Heels and Devoted are promoted after a scratching or two – in Ripcord.

The Written By four-year-old comes in with uninspiring form, but over in the hot cauldron that is Melbourne.

The former electrician is hoping the gelding’s return to his own backyard – where he won his two Listed races, and more notably ran second in last year’s Gold Rush – can spark him up again.

“He came back from the east four weeks ago. He’s had a little freshen-up after his disappointing Melbourne trip, he seems to be back to normal, and it’s all go for Saturday,” said Fernie.

“He came through his Nov 25 trial with flying colours. He’s been at his best since then, so hopefully, we see a return to form.”

Even if his Railway-winning jockey Clint Johnston-Porter weaves some magic from the second-worst barrier in 19, Fernie said Ripcord still needs to go back to his form from one year ago to stand a fighting chance.

“I think he needs to show me a little bit more than he has. The confidence level is a little low compared to what it was last year,” he said.

“Good horses can bounce back and that’s what he is.”

