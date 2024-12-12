Dec 13 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(1) MISS PRIOR showed improvement in her last few starts wearing blinkers on the turf. Her first two starts were on this surface and she was well beaten in both starts. It will therefore be interesting to see how she performs this time around.

(2) PINK MOON was a bit unreliable in the Western Cape but does have a winning chance on local debut.

(3) RUBY CLAIRE has been a disappointment of late but is capable of earning some money.

(7) SPRINGSTEEN makes her local debut and has Richard Fourie aboard.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) HER ROYALTY got close to winning on local debut. She skipped away at the right time but was collared by an impressive debut winner. She can go one better this time.

(5) OH MANDY makes her local debut and should be a live danger.

(11) IGISHA did not show much on debut but could improve with Fourie in the irons.

(1) OPERA VERSE has some fair recent form and could like this track and trip.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) SHARAPOVA was caught out of her ground on her local debut. She ran on well, and if closer to the pace this time, she can make amends for that defeat.

(2) SEE YOU IN A BIT tried blinkers last time and it worked a treat as she was an easy winner.

(6) WHITE HILLS showed improvement last time and can contest the finish again.

(9) MEDITERANEANGODDES made all to win over this track and distance last time but this may be a tougher task.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) LEGAL THRILLER was not beaten far last time when badly drawn but can make amends this time with luck in running.

(3) IGUGULETHU was not beaten far last time and is not out of it.

(10) WORDSWORTH is in good form and should go close to winning from a decent draw.

(1) EUROPEAN SUMMER is better than her last run would suggest and she has been facing tougher fields than this recently.

Race 5 (1,400m)

A very open looking handicap and we may need to load up with runners for exotic bets.

(12) COLORAMA has not won for some time but does have a winning chance over this course and distance.

(7) ICE CAP is well drawn and should contest the finish.

(4) VOORSMAAKIE attracted very good betting support when winning on local debut and could follow up.

(10) PUFF OF SMOKE could be included in larger permutations.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) AMERICAN DREAM has tended not to finish off his races of late but could surprise over this course and distance.

(6) GLOBETONIC is better than his run last week and could score.

(7) POTENT CAPTAIN is capable of an upset.

(8) LADY LUCK could also get involved with the finish.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) CATCH YOUR BREATH likes the Polytrack. She was a very easy winner last time with blinkers up for the second time and can follow up under a seven-point penalty.

(2) YOU WIN AGAIN has won her last three starts with Fourie on at all of them, but he is riding Catch Your Breath this time.

(6) CONCERTO lacks a strong finish but does have a place chance.

(8) MY AMI BEACH is capable of running on into a minor place.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(6) ROLL OF THE DICE has won both his local races easily since trying the Polytrack. He was given a soft lead on both occasions, so it will be interesting to see if he can get away with that a third time.

(7) KAROO GOLD has improved of late and has a winning chance.

(9) PUERTO PLATA is consistent but not easy to win with.

(2) DOWNING SEVEN did not run badly from a bad draw last time and could surprise.