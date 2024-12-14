Dec 15 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Dennis Yip's Fast Network is hard to beat after he demolished his rivals by over four lengths last time. Zac Purton was aboard at all his three wins and will partner him again in the Lukfook Jewellery Cup at Sha Tin on Dec 15.

Race 1 (1,400M)

(6) Gluck Racer returns to Class 5, where he is unbeaten, and benefits from a perfect draw in gate 3. He has trialled nicely between runs, and the booking of Karis Teetan, who was aboard for his previous win in this grade, is likeable.

(7) Hoss caught the eye last time with a strong finish from a wide draw in his first attempt in the cellar grade. Moving into a mid-draw here, he should settle closer and is poised for big improvement.

(9) So Awesome enjoys an ideal run from barrier 2, and his last-start third suggests another Class 5 victory could be on the horizon.

(2) Charmander reunites with Zac Purton and returns to Sha Tin after an unremarkable outing at Happy Valley. Although drawn wide, the long straight to the bend offers Purton time to secure a favourable position.

Race 2 (1,400M)

(2) The Khan shapes as a strong winning contender to end a winless streak for Caspar Fownes after enduring an unlucky run from an outside draw last start. A better barrier this time offers the chance to turn his fortunes around.

(3) Yoda’s Choice produced a solid effort dropping back into Class 5 last time, only being caught in the final stride to narrowly miss the win. Purton takes over in the saddle, and from a decent draw on the C+3 course, he should map into a favourable position, making him tough to run down.

(5) Aromatica resumes after a break since early October, having gone close to a win before his spell, and warrants consideration.

(14) Regency Happy Star has been utterly disappointing, but a switch to David Eustace’s stable could spark improvement. With pole position, he is set to enjoy a perfect run in transit.

Race 3 (1,200M)

(8) Tactical Command returns to Sha Tin after four consistent performances at Happy Valley, having endured tough luck from a wide draw last time when caught wide throughout. Mark Newnham has this five-year-old in excellent form, and in an open race, he looks ready to charge home late, especially after trialling impressively between starts.

(1) Triumphant More was an impressive debut winner two starts ago and followed up with a creditable fourth, racing too fiercely that day. He should appreciate the Sha Tin track and has scope to improve.

(5) Newborn Miracle was overlooked in the betting on debut but ran on strongly for fourth. With natural improvement and the benefit of barrier 1, he will take another step forward.

(3) Colourful Winner is overdue for a win, performing consistently despite drawing wide barriers. Another honest showing in store.

Race 4 (1,000M)

(6) Circuit Jolly will wear blinkers for the first time as he seeks a maiden victory on his third career start. Both runs so far have been promising, and he looks set to get every conceivable chance here.

(4) Grand Nova shapes as a strong contender for another win as James McDonald takes over from a favourable draw on the straight course. Forgive his wide-run effort on IJC night.

(10) Snowthorn has shown plenty of promise in multiple trials and should run a bold race on debut for Ricky Yiu.

(3) Fun Elite needed the run first-up and should improve second-up with that run under the belt.

Race 5 (1,600M)

(11) Beauty Alliance checks all the right boxes. Drawn wide first-up over 1400m, he was given a quiet ride at the back before closing strongly late into sixth. He now moves into barrier 1 and steps up to the mile, both of which enhance his chances. John Size’s runners are beginning to hit form, and this one looks ready to win.

(4) Flying Luck remains untapped, having won his maiden two starts ago over 1,400m and followed it up with a strong second over the mile.

(9) Gold Master is improving and appears poised to progress further third-up, especially after a strong trial win since his last outing.

(5) Silver Up, despite a wide draw, showed promise first-up and is likely to improve further as he continues his preparation.

Race 6 (1,400M)

(4) New Future Folks steps up to 1,400m for the first time, and barrier 3 provides jockey Ben Thompson with an excellent chance to deliver a strong performance.

(2) The Heir makes his Class 4 debut and is edging closer to a breakthrough victory. He will need to capitalise on his inside draw.

(1) Ballistic Win was too far back in the field last time but stormed home into third. He has the capability to map closer, which will enhance his chances.

(8) Lakeshore Hero is having his third career start, and the step up to 1,400m appears ideal for this lightly raced contender.

Race 7 (1,000M)

(4) Fast Network is on an upward trajectory and looks difficult to oppose after demolishing his rivals by over four lengths last time in fast time. He has more to offer and his ceiling is yet to be reached.

(7) Healthy Healthy has recorded back-to-back wins over this trip, and remains a solid contender.

(5) I Give is a natural front-runner who will set the pace and is likely to give a strong account of himself. A win would surprise, but place chances are solid, especially with McDonald in the saddle.

(8) Stellar Express keeps performing consistently without breaking through for a win. Once again looks poised to be in the mix.

Race 8 (1,400M)

(10) Armour War Eagle deserves another chance after being forced to cover extra ground from a wide draw over the mile last time. Drop back to 1,400m suits, and he is primed to break through for a win.

(1) Packing Power’s unbeaten record was broken last time and he is likely to start as the favourite and faces his first test over 1,400m. A strong performance here is crucial if he is to progress towards the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

(2) Mighty Stride has drawn wide again and may produce another similar effort to last time when flashing home late into fifth.

(6) Huge Wave has been running on well but needs to settle closer to the pace to pose a serious threat.

Race 9 (1,200M)

(1) Swift Ascend is in excellent form under David Eustace, with two wins and a second from three starts. He can secure back-to-back wins from barrier 2 after a two-length victory last time.

(12) Meowth surprised with a debut win at long odds. A low draw ensures he maps well. He can measure up despite the rise in class.

(6) Super Infinity has drawn off but is highly consistent, making it tough to discount his chances.

(4) Awesome Treasure should lead and could prove hard to catch if apprentice Britney Wong is unpressured, especially with the rail out wide favouring front runners.

Race 10 (1,600M)

(3) Mickley impressed on debut over 1,400m, making up significant ground late to finish fourth behind Charming Legend. The step-up to the mile second-up looks ideal. A commanding run would make him a Classic Series prospect.

(11) Packing Turbine is of a similar profile, having caught the eye on debut but pulling up with blood in the trachea. Freshened, he has looked well in his work since.

(4) Sky Trust put in a strong effort to win his third race last time despite barrier 14. He now draws barrier 1, giving him every chance to secure back-to-back victories.

(1) Cap Ferrat has been trialling well ahead of his local debut. On the Derby trail, he may make an impact first-up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club