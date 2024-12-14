Dec 15 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (900m)

(5) HOLDS THE KEY is the only raced horse in this contest and his debut effort was extremely good. He will be the firm first choice. It is best to watch the market as all other runners are unraced.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) PAVED WITH GOLD made solid progress in the last start and will go very close in this contest.

(1) AGRADO was not beaten far on debut and will improve, live challenger.

(8) PROMISE OF FIRE is another who will benefit from having a run under the belt and expected to be in the mix.

(2) RAGNAR THE KING has not been far in his last run, so will get closer.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) CATAVAR has not been far in recent starts and can get much closer, so must be respected in a very open-looking race.

(8) REAL WAR is capable of much better, he has run well at this track hence he should be in the firing line.

(3) HIGHER LOVE made improvement in the last start and can build on that, so can get into the placings.

(5) MY BOY LOLLIPOP was disappointing in the last start and can do better. He is not out of this contest. Watch betting on unraced runners.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(1) SHE’S A BOMBER won extremely well in her last start and is expected to follow up on that effort with the apprentice claiming the 4kg allowance. She is on the up and will have a massive chance.

(4) SASCHA’S DREAM was not beaten far in the last start and looks progressive. Rachel Venniker claims the 1.5kg which brings her right into the contest.

(6) MYSTIQUE ROUGE is capable of winning but can be unreliable.

(3) WEST SIDE STORY was not beaten far. Include in quartet.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(12) SELUKWE is holding solid form and despite the wide draw, he will have a massive chance as his form speaks for itself.

(11) MASTER OF DESTINY has a powerful finish and has run well at the track, so will be a big challenger.

(6) KITCHAKAL ran a cracker in the last start and will be a huge contender if he repeats that.

(9) SPELLING BEE is much better than his last two runs and must be included in all bets.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) EL DANTE ran well in the last start and is very capable of winning this from a decent enough draw.

(2) TYRCONNELL has been a consistent customer and will be a huge contender in this compact field with top rider Gavin Lerena aboard.

(3) TERIYAKI is never far back and must go into all bets as he will enjoy the 1,400m.

(6) VOLDEMORT ran well in the last start and can make the frame. Include in quartets.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) STEVIE GEE is a very consistent type. His last win on Poly was impressive, so he will be a factor in the finish.

(6) EL DRAQUE must be taken seriously with the top rider he gets. He is never far back and can strike.

(3) ONE IRISH ROVER loves to be on the speed and will have a chance with the apprentice taking weight of his back.

(2) IRON WILL ran well enough in the last start and should be included in quartets.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) IMMAH looks extremely progressive and will take some beating after running a cracking second in her last start.

(4) FUTURE FLO is holding top form, so must be respected.

(9) TWENTY ONE MAY ran extremely well in the last start and will be a challenger.

(3) NDAKA has been consistent, so must be included in quartets.