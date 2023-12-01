Dec 2 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) KAAPSE KLOPSE seems to have come right. He finished second in his last two outings with a tongue-tie fitted.

(4) NIGHT BOMBER has a bit to find but could improve to pose a threat.

Grant van Niekerk gets off (1) OLD Q, who was backed on debut, to ride (2) SONG TO THE MOON. This suggests the latter is the pick of the Justin Snaith-trained quartet.

(9) PLEASEDTOSEEYOU and (10) ROUGAROUIN are open to improvement after being gelded.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(10) QHAWEKAZI was game in defeat when collared late over 1,400m last time. The filly need not improve a great deal to go one better over the extra 200m.

(1) DEVILISHLYGORGEOUS is likely to make further progress over this trip, so will be competitive from gate 1.

(2) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT is another open to improvement going this distance.

(5) FAIRFIELD ought to fare better against her own gender.

(6) SAINT BRIGID should have more to offer over the extra distance from a good draw after an eye-catching debut over a shorter journey.

(8) TWO A PENNY is distance suited and will make her presence felt.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(12) KISS ME CAPTAIN beat (8) KWINTA’S LIGHT when making a winning Cape introduction. She is weighted to confirm her superiority, though Kwinta’s Light has the benefit of track experience.

(9) OCTOBER MORN was inconvenienced at a crucial stage when finishing an unlucky second behind (3) BALTIC SECRET last time, but ought to turn the tables on 2.5kg better terms.

(6) RIPPLE EFFECT and (11) THREE ROCKS have the ability to stake their claims, too.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) CHARLES DICKENS made a winning start to the season. He demonstrated all his class and ability he showed as a three-year-old, including his runaway Grade 1 Cape Guineas success over this course and distance. The one to beat.

Horse Of The Year (4) PRINCESS CALLA will be fitter following a Cape summer opener and receives a 2.5kg genderallowance. She should play a leading role over a distance she has already proven effective.

(2) SEE IT AGAIN, (3) AT MY COMMAND and (8) ROYAL AUSSIE complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) RASCOVA got one over (13) MRS GERIATRIX in winning the 1,400m Grade 2 in the lead-up to this Grade 1 renewal, though Mrs Geriatrix had no luck in running and remains capable of better. Both are expected to be competitive.

On that evidence, however, the value could lie with (1) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM, who gave the impression she will have more to offer over this distance from a good draw.

(14) DISTANT WINTER and (12) BEACH BOMB are drawn wide but have the credentials to stake a claim.

Race 6 (2,500m)

(2) ONE WAY TRAFFIC finished third in a similar contest over 2,400m last time and races off the same mark in his peak outing. Hard to topple.

(1) FLOWER OF SAIGON is at the peak of her powers and is likely to pose a threat off of a career-high mark.

(4) ARAGOSTA was not disgraced in the Grade 1 Summer Cup and ought to remain competitive, although conceding weight to all with 62kg.

(5) OTTO LUYKEN and (9) FIGHT SONG get the trip, so are likely to play a role.

(7) LINEBACKER will have to prove he is effective over this distance to get a look-in.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) SEEKING THE ONE caught the eye when finishing just out the money in a 1,600m Grade 3 and is arguably better over a shorter trip. He races off an unchanged mark and could represent the value in the race, despite carrying 62.5kg.

(8) YAMADORI and (13) ELUSIVE WINTER also ran in a stronger race last time and are likely to fare better at this level, in receipt of weight from Seeking The One.

(4) USA’S HOPE and (15) DEAN STREET are closely matched on a line through Cafe Culture and both have the means to stake a claim in the finish, too.

(7) VELDSKOEN, (12) MOYA WA LALIGA and (14) DUMBLEDORE complete the shortlist.