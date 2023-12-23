Dec 24 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Former Kranji-based Calvin Habib is the rider of Lady Heist in Race 6.

Race 1 (900m)

(7) FINE ONE was well supported on debut but found one too good, with the balance of the field strung put behind. He meets many first-timers here but the experience should come in his favour.

Most of the trainers with first-time runners do not appear to be expecting too much from their charges except Yogas Govender, who is expecting a competitive run from (9) GROVEFIELD.

(1) BUMBLE BEE GOLD and (2) ANT DYNASTY have had the experience of a run that should bring them on in a race with a lot of unexposed form, otherwise.

Race 2 (900m)

Mike Miller’s (4) JUST RECKLESS was a close-up second to her stable companion Discerning on debut, with stable runners (1) ETHEREAL VIEW and (2) JET LAVISH not far behind.

The stable also has the well-bred filly (3) GREY FANTACY in the line-up.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) RAILROAD was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. A repeat should see him close again in this line-up.

(2) LONG GALLERY made some promising improvement in his second race and on his turf debut. He should come on from that.

(4) CATAVAR has only had one start and was then laid off with a virus. Tony Rivalland is expecting a competitive run.

(6) MENT TO FLY showed good pace before fading late last time and can come on from that effort.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) WYATT’S CHOICE is a five-year-old who has only just seen a racecourse, this being his third outing. As the stable has persisted, he obviously has some ability and caught the eye with a smart effort on his second outing behind Nightjar and recent winner Fireflare. He meets little of note.

(5) SPECMAGIC showed some pace when tried in blinkers for the first time over a sprint. Garth Puller has stepped him up to what looks to be a more suitable trip and the blinkers stay on. Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance is also a factor to consider.

(6) ELECTRIC STORM was on the heels of Wyatt’s Choice when they last met and has improved with each outing.

(2) SWEEPER KEEPER was a distant third behind The Shepherd last time but is back on turf and has a money chance.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(3) AFRICAN BEAT is progressive and has done well over course and distance. She should at least be in the money.

Carl Hewitson’s filly (8) GIVERS GRACE takes on stronger but was touched off over course and distance last time. With some relief from the saddle, she must have a strong winning chance.

(2) AQUAE SULIS is a giant of a mare. She has been ultra consistent but battling for her seventh win. This could be the day.

(7) JOLLIFICATION seldom runs a bad race but does look to be more effective on the Polytrack.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) LADY HEIST has her third run after a break and looks ready to score. She is down in class and has a plum draw.

(4) RED ROSES TOO finished ahead of Lady Heist when they met last time. She, too, goes the extra 200m and has improved with blinkers.

(10) KAILENE has drawn wide but this is easier. Stays the trip well.

(6) EPIC VIEW needed her last run. She is way better than her recent form would suggest and can surprise.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) AFRICAN SKYLINE goes well this trip and looks fairly well weighted.

(5) GOOD TRAVELLER showed signs of his best form on his best course last time. He could finally get it right.

(6) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY is a three-year-old filly taking on some seasoned veterans but she is smart and has a light weight.

(11) PRAY FOR RAIN has it all to do at the weights but should make a bold bid.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(11) INTREPID has been consistent of late and was touched off last time. The apprentice stays aboard with first-time blinkers which could see them go one better.

(4) QUICK STAR is always game. He has his third run after a lengthy break and has not been far back. He does have a big weight, though.

(8) SPACE COWBOY won well first time out of the maidens. He has come good with blinkers but his two wins have come on the Poly. Still a chance.

(2) LAZY GUY has won only once in 35 starts but has been in the money on 21 occasions. He has improved with a tongue-tie and has a strong chance of a second win.