Dec 24 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(9) PARABELLUM acquitted himself well in two introductory sprints. On pedigree, this extended trip should be more to his liking.

(4) CHABAL and (7) FIZZLY BUBBLY fit a similar profile and will be competitive if improving for this step-up in trip.

(5) GIFT OF ROYAL ran a career-best third over 1,500m in November. Can make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) CITY LIGHTS is overdue for a maiden win. She has proven costly to follow and is vulnerable to less-exposed younger rivals.

(6) INSTANT ATTRACTION is closely matched on the form of a recent 2,000m meeting and is worse off at the weights. She has more scope for improvement.

(5) GREAT NOTION need not improve much on her recent second to go one better.

(4) TODOQUE appeals most of the remainder.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) STREWN SKY and (2) KUDZU are lightly raced 4YOs with the form to play leading roles. Preference is for the top-weight who jumps from gate 1 with the blinkers kept on, while his stablemate jumps from the widest gate.

(7) GREENHOUSE is one of three fillies in the line-up and will improve over this extended distance she is bred to enjoy.

(3) SALUTE THE FLAG bounced back to form with a good second at a higher level last time and his rider’s 1.5kg allowance helps.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(7) DAMOVA and (1) IDEAL FUTURE are distance-suited hard-knockers with the form and experience at this level to acquit themselves competitively.

However, it may pay to follow the progress of maturing young stayer (6) ANOTHER UNIVERSE, who improved to win a 2,000m maiden and could have more to give over this extended trip.

(4) ONLY A POET and (8) JAPANESE MAPLE are proven over this distance, so should be factors.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO blew his chances at the start in KZN in November. He ran second in a stronger race at this venue in his previous outing, albeit off a two-point lower mark, and will be competitive with a repeat of that run.

(3) COMMANDER OF ALL and (7) PACIFIC have the means to get involved but must bounce back from disappointing recent efforts.

(4) IN THE ETHER and (5) SAMOA continue to perform well. The latter may well be rewarded for her consistency.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) FAITHFUL NEO ran above market expectations when making a winning debut and she is open to any amount of improvement with that experience under her belt.

(4) MY ONE AND ONLY is another promising 3YO filly with scope for progress, so is best kept safe.

Consistent stablemate (11) BEADED GOWN is in good form and should have a role to play off her current mark.

Last-start winners (2) MICKE’S BOMB and (6) WAITFORGREENLIGHT are experienced hard-knockers who remain competitive, despite resultant penalties.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) FOREVERINMYDREAMS caught the eye when finishing fourth in a stronger race against male opposition. She would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback run.

(5) JUST THE TWO OF US and (6) LADY OF MEMPHIS are closely matched on the form of a similar 1,000m event.

(7) KIA KAHA, (4) NIGHT VIGIL and returning (8) VIRGIN RIVER complete the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) RATTLE BAG has found a new lease of life. She is in good form and should remain competitive, even under joint top weight.

Honest hard-knocker (2) SUPER AWESOME has done all his winning on this course so he should not be underestimated at this level off a career-low mark.

(3) ALONE TIME and returning (4) THE CANE TRAIN are lightly raced sorts with scope for improvement over this distance, while consistent (6) CALIDA is competitive off his current mark.

Preference is for class-dropper (5) NEW MEXICO who ought to take advantage of his reduced mark.