Dec 29 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Awesome Fluke (Andrea Atzeni, No. 2) tried to make all in the Hong Kong, China's Paris 2024 Olympic Team Celebration Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Oct 13, but was denied by Winning Dragon (Brenton Avdulla). The Tony Cruz-trained galloper will be in the way again in the Buffalo Bill Handicap at Sha Tin on Dec 29.

Race 1 (1,000m)

1 Country Dancer scored in impressive style last time and looks set to progress further for the John Size stable.

10 Ho Ho Star resumes after a luckless fifth-placed effort after he was badly held up and commands respect.

7 Gorgeous Vitality thrives over the minimum trip and has been knocking on the door for a breakthrough Class 5 victory.

4 Super Elite drops back to Class 5, where he has the ability to make an impact, though the switch to 1,000m poses a question.

Race 2 (1,400m)

6 Manythanks Forever won convincingly last time. A repeat performance is well within reach, especially from barrier 1.

3 Flying Phantom has settled well into Class 5 and looks primed to break through after storming home into second over 1,400m last start.

14 Regency Happy Star ran a respectable fifth first-up for David Eustace, after being held up in the straight.

8 Fire Ball scored a strong win over the mile last week, and if he copes with the quick back-up, he should be in the mix again.

Race 3 (2,000m)

4 Awesome Fluke faced a tough task last time in the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup. Dropping to this much easier contest, he can rebound.

9 Bravehearts has been thriving this season under Mark Newnham and benefits from a drop in weight as he steps up to Class 2.

7 Winning Dragon will appreciate the class drop after being outclassed in the Jockey Club Cup.

5 Romantic Thor has trialled impressively since his Hong Kong debut and looks well-suited to the rise in distance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

2 Endeared is one of Hong Kong’s unluckiest horses with barrier draws. He looks ready to secure another victory after several strong fast-finishing efforts.

10 Pearl Of Pang’s has the blinkers applied for the first time and showed marked improvement in a recent trial with the headgear. Can play a key role in the finish.

7 Great Spirit has yet to prove himself over 1,400m but brings solid recent form from 1,200m contests and, in a weaker race, he could perform better.

5 Shamus Storm, a newcomer to the David Hayes stable, has impressed in trials and is poised to run well on debut.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Masterofmyuniverse appears ready to break through third-up. The switch to Sha Tin and a weaker race boost his prospects.

7 Travel Golf is an intriguing contender on his second start for the Newnham stable. Although he finished 10th first-up, he was only beaten 3.5 lengths.

3 Newborn Miracle showed improvement second-up when narrowly beaten by Triumphant More and should continue to progress.

6 Lucky Blessing, a three-year-old on his third career start, delivered a promising second-up performance. Improvement expected.

Race 6 (1,200m)

4 Sunny Darling ran a close-up third last start when well-supported as the favourite. He rates as another leading chance.

6 Mr Energia produced a solid effort last time, flashing home late into fourth despite a wide draw. Returning to the all-weather, where he scored four starts ago, he looks well-placed to bounce back.

8 Fortune Warrior overcame the widest draw to claim second place last time. Eustace seems to have revitalised him since taking charge.

1 Offroad Master has points in hand and commands respect in this line-up.

Race 7 (1,400m)

1 Ballistic Win enjoys a handy 5lb (2.26kg) claim under Ellis Wong. His speed boosts his chances.

5 Forerunner was a beaten favourite last start. A return to solid form would give him a say.

3 Panda is inconsistent, but has shown promise. His recent third place is encouraging.

11 Dragon Four Seas is edging closer to a maiden victory.

Race 8 (1,000m)

11 Cheval Valiant is resuming off a trial win in sharp time at Conghua.

6 Heroic Master ran second to Fast Network two starts back. It stands out as strong form for this.

12 Grand Nova scored impressively at the top of Class 4 last time.

1 Healthy Healthy typically runs well from a forward position.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Full Credit stormed home late to grab second last start. A strong trial suggests he is ready to strike.

5 Packing Bole led with a gear change last time. Hard to catch if he sets another bold tempo.

2 Gummy Gummy drops back to Class 3. Arrives fresh off a promising trial that signals he is fine.

4 Self Improvement chased home Packing Bole last start. Bold say.

Race 10 (1,400m)

7 Markwin is a promising prospect, with a potential tilt at the Hong Kong Classic Mile on the horizon. Chasing a hat-trick, this up-and-coming four-year-old looks primed to deliver again.

3 Beauty Crescent is backing up quickly after a close second to Johannes Brahms last week. Though still a 24-start Hong Kong maiden, his form holds him in good stead.

2 Charming Legend made an impressive local debut two starts back, followed by a solid second to Markwin. Genuine contender.

4 Lo Rider debuts for the Caspar Fownes stable. While likely to need more ground in the future, he is one to watch as he develops.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club