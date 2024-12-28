Dec 29 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) COMIC RELIEF is clearly the stable-elect, judging by riding arrangements, and is picked to win.

(6) HOLLYWOOD HEIRESS has scope to build on debut effort.

(4) BELL OF ANGELUS showed pace on debut and should have come on a ton from that.

(8) MALSHANA MOU is beautifully bred and could threaten first up.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) TREATY OF PARIS is by an exciting new stallion. Watch the betting.

(5) HOLDS THE KEY is the one they all have to set their sight on.

(1) ATLANTIC BREEZE caught the eye when making a pleasing start to his career and can go very close.

(4) GEORGE’S MAGIC can improve.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(8) RUBY RISING is improving with racing and looks cherry ripe and ready for the win.

(12) QUEEN FENN was far from disgraced on debut and with natural progression, can get a lot closer. Bright chance.

(5) WINGS OF JOSEPHINE gets weight off her back and it would be no shock at all if she won.

(13) ARE YOU SURE can finish in the first four. Expect a good effort.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(1) UNCLE LUCKY is trying for the 39th time to get it all right.

(6) FUTURARIUS might be the one to cause the upset as he takes on not strong opposition – place value.

(3) BLACK PLATINA and (2) LIGHTNINGFORK must be included.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) ROYAL MERMAID could be the value in the race and is given each-way claims. She was on the Poly on debut and was far from disgraced. She now gets an increase in the distance and the grass.

(1) NAUTICAL LANDING has run second-in the last two and should get it all right soon – obvious bright win claims.

(8) SONATA SAMARITAN is improving and improving quickly. She went close last time and has a huge chance today – big runner.

(6) TERMINAL VELOCITY is a must for all bets.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) BURNING MAN is slowly sliding down the ratings and has always had some ability. He is the strong each-way value suggestion.

(3) TERMINATOR boasts and brings some solid Cape Town form into the race and might be too strong for the opposition – bright winning chance.

(4) MISTER NIBBLES has a strong place chance and (5) TEATIME TIPPLE is testing our patience for the next win.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) LUCRATIVE is proving to be a fair filly reverting to 1,200m. Her last run was encouraging – she is a two-time winner from only six starts and is the one they all have to fear the most.

(2) PROM QUEEN ran a much better race last time and can get much closer – place value.

(3) BEAUTIFUL RANIA has a bright chance of finishing in the first three and (1) GET IN THE Q is capable but taking time to find the winners box again, although is still earning.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(1) HOPE IS POWER was beaten in the shadow of the post last time. He has been given the ride back and will be looking to go one better.

(8) MASTERBLING is in tremendous form, earning and winning for his connections. He can not be ignored.

(4) JET LEGACY got close to the speedy Connery last time and should be in the shake-up again. Bright chance.

(3) COLD SHINE has quartet claims.