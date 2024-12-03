Dec 4 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) ELSINORE confirmed the promise of his debut by finishing a close-up second last time and needs to only repeat that performance to go one better.

(8) FENCING CAPTAIN has been costly to follow but gelding operation could prove a masterstroke.

Experienced filly (2) MRS SHACKLETON should be competitive over this trip.

Newcomer (6) FLYPAST does not have to be special to make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(4) ELECTRIC FEELS was a fast-finishing third in a similar contest recently over 1,000m. The extended trip should be to her liking.

(2) XPLICIT CONTENT and (3) LOVERS LANE renew rivalry but have a bit to find on these terms.

(1) GRAVITY has the form to be competitive and can have a say in the outcome.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) WHITE WATERS ran on from a long way back when finishing fourth ahead of (4) ALEX MILLER over this trip at Durbanville on Oct 5. She can open her account at the expense of her familiar foe.

(8) TAP SHOES disappointed last time from a wide draw but remains open to improvement.

(9) SUPREME FATE has earning potential.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) AFRIQUE finished second from a wide draw when trying this distance for the first time and he should play another leading role from a favourable gate.

(7) NATIVE RULER has filled the runner-up berth in consecutive starts over sprint trips but, given his pedigree, this extended distance should be more to his liking.

(11) GRAN CANARIA, who finished a close-up fourth over 1,250m on debut, is bred to appreciate the step-up in trip.

(1) RED DAWN can improve from last start.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) OZARK returned to winning ways last time over 1,600m and he is effective over this distance. He should remain competitive from gate 1.

(5) TOTHEMOONANDBACK has rediscovered his form and consistency recently.

(10) MOHANDAS should get closer on these revised weight terms.

Last-start maiden winner (4) GNARLY could have more to offer over this distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Hard-knockers (9) HANG OUT THE STARS and (5) VERONIQUE are in good form and are competitive at this level.

(4) BLACK PATH and (3) DREAM SEARCHER fit a similar profile. They have acquitted themselves well in this class recently.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Last-start scorer (5) MIRACULOUS finished behind debut winner (1) SWIATEK at Hollywoodbets Durbanville over 1,250m. The former from Justin Snaith’s yard is 0.5kg better off but the unexposed latter could improve sufficiently to challenge.

(2) JOU LEKKER DING and (9) FAMILY POWER ran well in defeat at this level recently. Both have to be respected.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) LUHAMBA PHAMBILI and (9) TENANGO carry six-point penalties for last-start victories but are progressive. Both have legitimate winning chances, though preference is for the former whose course-and-distance win was boosted by the subsequent Listed success winning by 3½ length.

(2) ICY BLAST and (7) MOJO MAN can get into the picture off reduced marks.