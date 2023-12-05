Dec 6 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Super Commander (No. 7), who gave this term's leading trainer Pierre Ng his first career winner on Sept 14, 2022, can easily pinch Race 4 at Happy Valley on Dec 6. He is suited to this grade and can lead from start to finish from a handy draw.

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 Valhalla continues to perform at a consistent level and sticking to this grade following his latest win is advantageous. The one to beat.

10 Noble Boyz slots in light and can make his presence felt. He has steadily found form and should be able to get his opportunity from a forward position.

12 Noir Rider has no weight to carry after finishing second at his last start. He can rattle home.

6 Goodmanship narrowly missed last time. He returns on the quick back-up. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Nice Birdie was cramped for running room last start. He had plenty more under the hood that day and is more than capable of putting his best foot forward with even luck.

8 Medic Elite is consistent. He will find the right spot early to have his say.

3 Happy Jai Jai draws ideally and once again pairs with Zac Purton. He can figure under the champion rider.

1 Charmander steps down in grade. He is better suited to this level of racing and is a huge threat.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Royal Pride can bounce back returning to Happy Valley. He travelled wide and without cover last start at Sha Tin. Forgive that run. James McDonald hops up and his best form holds him in very good stead.

5 Super Baby is no stranger to reversing his form and a few favours can see him do that. He can make his presence felt.

8 Fearless Fire has gone close across his last few runs. He loves the grade and is a threat.

11 Amazing Boy has been knocking on the door this season. The inside gate is suitable.

Race 4 (1,000m) International Jockeys’ Championship (1st leg)

2 Super Commander can find the early lead from the draw for an in-form Pierre Ng. The four-time winner is better suited in this grade and could easily pinch this one under Karis Teetan.

6 Savvy Delight gets a good gate and the services of Purton. He has gone close several times this season.

4 Galvanic draws the inside and should get a sweet run throughout. He gets his shot and is close to a first win.

11 Oversubscribed slots in light. The four-time winner will be flashing home late.

Race 5 (1,650m) International Jockeys’ Championship (2nd leg)

11 Sure Joyful is in sizzling form. The low weight and inside gate are huge positives. The one to beat.

4 M Unicorn is chasing a third win from his last four starts. He gets Ryan Moore up and shapes as a huge threat from barrier 4.

12 To Infinity slots in light and is racing well. He narrowly missed by under a length last start and that level of form will see him go close.

8 Killer Instinct is next in line.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 Kilindini has a much better draw this time. He can roll forward and prove hard to catch.

9 Ernest Feeling is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is in superb form and the draw is suitable.

4 Party Warrior loves the track and trip. In solid form this term, he should mount a strong challenge.

8 Prince Chiswick has more improvement to come.

Race 7 (1,650m) International Jockeys’ Championship (3rd leg)

2 Flagship Warrior charged home last start. He has an ideal draw and is in superb form. His pairing with McDonald is a plus.

6 All Beauty is in the right vein of form and gets his chance. He caught the eye last start, surging home late.

9 Storm Legend is a two-time winner in the grade below. This assignment looks tough but he is returning to sound form this term.

8 Silver Sonic has class. He is better than his recent runs suggest.

Race 8 (1,200m) International Jockeys’ Championship (4th leg)

8 Sugar Sugar was closing late last start. He can advance further following that effort, especially with a pace run to suit. He is drawn wide but he will settle back anyway.

5 Tomodachi Kokoroe should press for the lead. He won well two starts ago and has remained in sound condition.

11 Kaholo Angel is another who should roll forward under Purton. The inside gate suits.

9 Gameplayer Elite is improving and can do so again.

Race 9 (1,800m)

7 The Best Peach is favoured by a suitable handicap in this grade. Purton hops up again after the pair were inconvenienced two runs back. They can atone.

2 All For St Paul’s continues to raise the bar and his go-forward style affords him his chance.

6 Helene Feeling is a one-time winner in this grade. Chance.

5 Rising From Ashes is after a hat-trick. Do not discount.

