Den Of Thieves could pinch this

Den Of Thieves (No. 3) staving off his competitors to win the Class 5 event over 1,200m event in the last meeting of the past season. He looks set to make it back to back wins in the last race in Sunday’s meeting.

With most horses entered for Sunday’s action having had their final gallops, yesterday morning was relatively quiet on the northern front.

However, there were some gallops at Kranji and one that stirred up the morning was Den Of Thieves, never one to disappoint.

Down to contest the final race on the weekend, he was in his element, running the 600m in an easy 41.1sec.

Sure, it was not a record-breaking run. But sometimes, the mildest of stretch-outs is enough to add the gloss to all the work put in by the trainer.

And the man whose job it is to turn Den Of Thieves into a running machine is Tim Fitzsimmons.

The young trainer, who had a fantastic season saddling 33 winners, has got a compact yard and he looks ready to make the most of the 2022 season.

Indeed, Den Of Thieves was his last winner. Fitzsimmons sent him into battle on the last day of the 2021 season looking as hard as a brick.

And he ran his heart out, leading his rivals and then holding them off to win by a head.

The margin was narrow but it was a solid victory. No bustle. No blather.

After four mediocre runs, Fitzsimmons had turned a sow’s ear into a silk purse.

That day, Den Of Thieves rewarded his backers with a nice payout of $53 on the win.

Come Sunday, don’t expect anything as juicy as that. Den Of Thieves will have plenty of fans who believe he can defy promotion to Class 4.

You had better believe that. After all, his preparation for this, his sixth race start, has been solid.

Aside from his regular work on the training track, he was at the trials just before Christmas and he did well to run second behind First Chief. Oscar Chavez was the pilot.

Also impressive on the training track was the Shane Baertschiger pair of Attila and Big Green Hat. They went together to clock 37.1sec for the 600m.

Matthew Kellady rode Atilla while Mohd Zaki was astride Big Green Hat who, however, will not fulfil his raceday obligation as he was pulled out on the advice of the club’s vets.

So it is, Attila, who is a four-year-old son of Showcasing, will not have his stablemate to keep him company on Sunday.

It would have been nice to have Big Green Hat showing Attila the ropes – especially since it will be the youngster’s first race.

Indeed, it could be a baptism of fire for Attila as he comes up against a bunch of precocious youngsters who will want to intimidate this debutant.

It could be a trying time but, from his work on the training track and the three trials which he has run, he looks the sort not to be bullied.

Attila was impressive when winning his last trial on Dec 23. That day, when ridden by Kellady, he strode to the front and never surrendered that advantage.

He showed maturity, hugging the rails and never once taking his mind off the job. He eventually beat Dixit Dominus by 11/2 lengths.

Considering that he was never urged on or asked to do much more than was necessary, his 60.40sec for the 1,000m was pretty decent.

Come Sunday, Attila could be the one going on the warpath. To the rest, be warned. Don’t get in his way.

Guide to yesterday’s gallops at Kranji

RACE 1

Mega Gold 38.6.

Born To Win 38.4.

Charming Diamond H 37.6.

Super Extreme (M Ewe) 40.3.

RACE 2

Attila H (M Kellady) 37.1.

Jeram Gold H canter/37.8.

Big Green Hat H (M Zaki)

RACE 3

Lim’s Craft H (WH Kok) 37.2.

Exdream (CC Wong) 36.9.

RACE 4

Blitz Power (TH Koh) 44.2.

Black Taipan 43.6.

RACE 5

Bizar Wins (T See) 37.3.

Ben Wade 38.5.

RACE 6

All We Know (N Zyrul) 44.2.

Russian Twist (O Chavez) 38.6.

Nate’s Champion 40.3.

RACE 7

Helushka (See) 41.8.

Ace Sovereign 40.2.

RACE 8

Hex Mark (Zyrul) 45.2.

Sun Elizabeth 44.5.

Flaming Kirin (Kellady) 37.8.

RACE 9

Super Dynasty (Ewe) 40.1.

Leatherhead 38.4.

RACE 11

Implement 37.7.

Always Innocent (Kellady) 37.6.

RACE 12

Den Of Thieves H 41.1.

Kimitonara (Kok) 38.4.