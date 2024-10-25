Docklands to raid Cox Plate

English raider Docklands with track rider Jerome Frandon going around the Werribee quarantine track for an easy canter ahead of his big assignment in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2.040) at Moonee Valley on Oct 26.

Between the two foreign entries contesting the A$5 million (S$4.38 million) Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) on Oct 26, Japan is tipped to emulate Hong Kong in taking the trophy home on Oct 26.

Just like Romantic Warrior was the favourite when he claimed Australia’s weight-for-age championship for trainer Danny Shum in 2023, the Mitsumasa Nakauchida-trained Prognosis currently tops the markets at around 5-2.

With three Japanese Group 2 wins all over 2,000m and a second to Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin in April, the son of Deep Impact is worthy of the tag.

Five rows below, and way past single-figure-odds local hopes Pride Of Jenni, Via Sistina, Broadsiding and Mr Brightside (2023 Cox Plate runner-up), sits the other offshore raider, UK’s Docklands.

OTI Racing’s latest European import does not boast an international profile like Prognosis’, but the drift into 18-1 from his 80-1 opening price suggests increased interest.

At first glance, a last win 16 months ago – the last pin of a hat-trick in Royal Ascot’s Britannia Handicap (1,600m) in June 2023 – could not be behind the push.

A closer look at his next runs and a closer listen to his trainer Harry Eustace probably were, though.

Five of his next six starts – at Listed or Group level – were part of a well-planned campaign towards Australia’s weight-for-age feature.

“He’s got his rating at 108 now, he will always lump a lot of weight at the handicaps,” said the Newmarket-based Eustace back in May.

“With the plan being to head to Australia, the Group and Listed races help us plan that target slightly more so than handicaps.”

While the Massaat entire did not win, three seconds, highlighted by the Group 1 Queen Anne (1,600m), got him the Melbourne nod.

Not even an unplaced run at his last start at home, around 11 lengths off Coolmore’s champion City Of Troy in the Group 1 Juddmonte International (2,112m) at York on Aug 21, dampened Eustace’s spirits.

“All his Group 1 form has worked out well, based on a mile and 1¼ mile. The Juddmonte is our equivalent to Cox Plate and he didn’t look out of place that day,” he said.

Eustace – brother of 2022 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer David Eustace (Gold Trip when then with Ciaron Maher, and now based in Hong Kong) – knows such ticked boxes matter little without a win.

But, he has liked what he has seen at the Werribee centre since reaching Melbourne on Oct 21.

“He seems to have thrived on it. The facilities are great. I’ve been incredibly impressed with the surface, he’s been on the grass every day,” said Eustace to RSN on Oct 24

Eustace’s family fly in for the big day, including David, who won the 2020 Cox Plate with Sir Dragonet.

“It’s exciting to have the family here,” said Eustace who booked Blake Shinn for the ride. “Let’s hope we can have a bit of a shout.”

manyan@sph.com.sg