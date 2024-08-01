Dream Alliance has made good headway

Dream Alliance (Ryan Curatolo) getting up in time to nab Red Dot (Bernardo Pinheiro) by a neck in Trial 2 at Kranji on Aug 1.

Raffles Cup contender Dream Alliance was hands-down the star worker at the Kranji barrier trials on Aug 1.

With his race-jockey Ryan Curatolo up, the get-back chestnut spotted runaway leader Red Dot (Bernardo Pinheiro) around 10 lengths approaching the home turn.

Typically in such trials, horses either stay put or make some ground to finish a little closer.

But in this case, the Into Mischief six-year-old – who like all Southern Hemisphere-breds turned one year older on Aug 1 – was gobbling up the ground at the rate of knots, granted, under Curatolo’s urgings.

The commanding lead melted away in no time as Dream Alliance went on to nab Red Dot by a neck on the line, stopping the clock at 59.57sec.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons said Dream Alliance needed that squeeze following a first-up fourth to Mr Black Back in a Class 2 race (1,600m) on Singapore Derby day on July 21.

“He’s come on from that run. I’m very happy with his trial today,” said Fitzsimmons.

“The track didn’t suit him at his comeback race, and he was also first-up after six weeks. He felt it late. But he’s come through that run great, and is now set for the three Group 1 races.”

Fitzsimmons was referring to the three majors which used to make up the erstwhile Singapore Triple Crown series: the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) coming up on Aug 11, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7 and the Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5, the last day of racing in the Republic.

He has also nominated stable banner Golden Monkey and Raising Sixty-One for all three races.

On Dream Alliance’s eye-catching finishing burst to claim Trial 2, Fitzsimmons said it was by design, with the win just a bonus.

“I told Ryan not to do too much, but he also had to run through the line,” he said.

“He’s a big gross horse and he needed a bit of a hit-out today.”

On the other hand, Raising Sixty-One took it easier when his turn came up two barrier trials later.

The Belardo six-year-old had been plotting a similar programme as his stablemate Dream Alliance since they last ran fourth and second respectively (around two lengths apart) to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18.

He was also resuming from a six-week break in the same race won by Mr Black Back, even beating Dream Alliance by 1¼ lengths.

At barrier rise, Raising Sixty-One flopped out of the gates for new partner Pinheiro to settle at the rear, just ahead of backmarker Pacific Padrino (Daniel Moor), and stayed there right through.

Appearances can be deceptive, though. While it looked like he never came off the bridle, and was just jig-jogging at the back, he was not loafing around one bit.

“He had a quiet trial, but they ran a quick time,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He’s not a 1,000m horse and he still ran 1min 00.73sec, which is pretty good for a stayer like him.

“He’s already had a couple of trials going into that last run. He’s very fit.”

As for Golden Monkey, his cracking second to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28 was probably Fitzsimmons’ highlight of that week.

“It was actually one of his best races. The way he let down was incredible,” said Fitzsimmons of his top-echelon, eight-time winner.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko was again too good, but I couldn’t fault my horse. Hopefully, he can go one better in the Raffles Cup.”

Chad Schofield will jet in again from Sydney to take the ride on the Star Turn six-year-old while Curatolo sticks to Dream Alliance.

Pinheiro’s first link-up with Raising Sixty-One in the trials turned out to be a good pointer as to who takes the reins on Aug 11.

The in-form Brazilian jockey does not team up with Fitzsimmons all that often. In 128 rides in 2024, only five came for the Australian, and none of his 69 Kranji winners were trained by him.

