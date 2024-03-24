Duric to shuttle back and forth

Vlad Duric bringing Sabah Ace back to scales after his easy win in the Class 4 race (1,400m) at Kranji on March 23.

Vlad Duric has announced he was going back to Australia – straight after Sabah Ace edged his haul to 701 wins in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,400m) on March 23.

In a way, he is joining the exodus of many of his peers who have already left with the end of Singapore racing looming on Oct 5.

But, with so much going for him at the moment, the news has come as a surprise, even if he said he would fly back to Kranji for hit-and-run visits.

Not many will disagree that the four-time Singapore champion jockey is riding in the best form of his life.

Plagued by weight issues for most of his celebrated riding career, the 46-year-old has worked hard to keep the extra pounds at bay without compromising on his renowned vigour in the saddle.

Despite being restricted by fewer riding opportunities, he has been on a tear in the 2024 season, striking at an impressive rate of 11 winners in only 63 rides.

On March 17, he chalked up a treble, and more pointedly, reached a rare milestone – 700 winners, joining only four previous jockeys in that elite band.

The Caulfield Cup-winning hoop has made up his mind, though. He is re-establishing his career back home, picking Brisbane over his former Victorian base.

He flies out on March 24, but Duric said he was not bidding farewell to a country he has called home in the last nine years (he also rode between 2009 and 2011).

As he was not relinquishing his Singapore licence – which is valid till the end of 2024 – he will become a roving rider like fellow Australian Ronnie Stewart.

“I’ll be back for the feature races and Sunday races. So, you’ll still see a lot of me,” said the father of three daughters, including Sage, who has just begun her jockey apprenticeship with Racing Victoria.

“Nothing has been set in stone, though, but I’d like to return for the Kranji Mile and the Singapore Guineas on May 18.

“I don’t have any specific rides for those two races. I’ll just put my hand up at some stage.”

Duric said he had been toying with the idea of that dual licence for a while, especially with Singapore racing days being numbered.

With a riding resume (1,430 winners), centred mainly on his home state of Victoria since 1994, opting for the path less travelled to Queensland may surprise a few. But, to Duric, it made perfect sense.

“Brisbane is a better fit for me. Melbourne is too cold and you ride seven days a week there, whereas Brisbane’s weather is warmer and we race only three days a week there,” he said.

“Besides, even though I was born in Victoria, Brisbane is where I also grew up for a few years. I have family there, I love the place.

“I’ll be riding freelance at Eagle Farm and Doomben. I’ve already found a home in Brisbane, and (wife) Storm will come up once in a while.

“I won’t link up with any trainers. I’ll just have to make myself available, and take it from there.”

While his current red-hot form could have enticed him to stay back, Duric said there was a time when the dearth of rides was a push factor.

The recent support from David Kok, Sabah Ace’s trainer, has been a shot in the arm. But, from a long-term perspective, home still offered a better future.

“It’s been harder to get rides this year, but David’s given me a lot of rides of late. We’ve gelled really well, pity I’m leaving,” he said.

“Even though I never rode a lot for him, we’ve become good mates over the years.

“There aren’t many loyal trainers here, but David was one. It was good to repay his loyalty with a winner today.

“Sabah Ace was very good over 1,200m the other day. He had a wide run and felt it.

“I told David he wants 1,400m. This race came up quick, but God bless David, he ran him for me.”

Sent out as the $12 favourite, Sabah Ace was bringing up his fifth win in 12 starts. Kok has mapped out loftier targets for the Swiss Ace four-year-old in the near future.

“I’ve always thought highly of Sabah Ace. He’s not a Class 4 horse,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“Many times he got caught wide, but today he got back in a nice spot and he flew home. His leg issues are under control. We’ll set him for the four-year-old races.”

