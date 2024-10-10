Everest climbs to Group 1 heights

The Joseph Pride-trained Think About It (Sam Clipperton) beating the Peter Moody & Katherine Coleman-trained I Wish I Win (Luke Nolen) in The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 14, 2023. Think About It will not defend his crown in the 2024 renewal but I Wish I Win will attempt to go one better.PHOTO COURTESY OF SKY RACING

SYDNEY - The world’s richest sprint race, Randwick’s A$20 million (S$17.6 million) The Everest, has received Group 1 status in time for the 2024 running.

Racing Australia on Oct 9 announced that the 1,200m event, which will be run for the eighth time on Oct 19, had been upgraded to Group 1 status after ratification at board level.

Victoria’s All-Star Mile, which is run in March, has also been granted Group 1 status.

“Racing Australia is pleased to announce the elevation of two major races to Group 1 Status,” Racing Australia said in a release.

“Following the recent agreement and adoption of the Australian Black Type Guidelines by the Racing Australia Board, a review of races under those guidelines is being conducted.

“As a priority, the following races have been determined to have achieved the criteria and will be recognised as a Group 1: The Everest and All-Star Mile.

“The All-Star Mile and The Everest race upgrades have been ratified internationally.

“Whilst these upgrades will take immediate effect, further analysis and review of all ‘black type’ races are being undertaken with the expectation that further announcements will be made in the near future.”

Both races have consistently met the international requirements required for Group 1 status with The Everest rating 120.5 both in 2023 and 2021, having rated 120.8 in 2022.

The Joseph Pride-trained Think About It won the last renewal with Sam Clipperton aboard.

The horses who have secured a 2024 slot capped at 12 – through an entry fee of A$600,000 – are 2023 runner-up I Wish I Win, Bella Nipotina, Traffic Warden, Growing Empire, Sunshine In Paris, Joliestar, Storm Boy, Stefi Magnetica, Giga Kick, Private Eye, I Am Me and Lady Of Camelot.

The most intriguing entry is 2022 winner Giga Kick, who returned from the sidelines after a hip injury, and will target to join Redzel (2017 and 2018) as the only dual winners of the glamour sprint.

In two starts, the Clayton Douglas-trained Scissor Kick five-year-old ran fifth in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1,000m) on Sept 7 and fourth in the Group 2 Premiere Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 5, both at Randwick.

The All-Star Mile rated 118.3 in 2023, when Pride Of Jenni defeated Mr Brightside and Cascadian, after earning ratings of 117.3 and 117.5 in 2022 and 2021 respectively. Sky Racing.