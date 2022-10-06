Fighting-fit Raffie set to go one better

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Raffie rushing home on the inside to finish a narrow second to the grey Winning Stride on Sept 24.

From Day 1, he looked a promising type. A horse with a bright future.

But fate dealt a cruel blow.

After his great first-up second on June 19, 2021, he was found to have a sesamoid bone fracture, which ruled him out for over a year.

But, in just two comeback runs in 2022, Raffie demonstrated that he is back to show his true worth.

He appears the top bet in what looks like an exciting day with many open races in the card of 12 at Kranji on Saturday.

For example, in Race 2, the anticipated duel is between Golden Brown and Petrograd, with newcomer Dark Show looming as the dark horse.

In Race 7, can Istataba fend off Star Jack, Split Second and Tony’s Love to achieve her hat-trick?

And, in Race 9, will it be Fadaboy, Luxury Brand or Coin Toss?

Back to Raffie. His debut – in a $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on turf – was super.

The trial winner sat midfield and closed in beautifully to finish second to Amazing Breeze.

Yes, he lost by 21/4 lengths. But he could have gone closer, or even won, if not for a couple of severe setbacks.

He was bumped heavily on jumping and, near the 1,150m, he became unbalanced.

Bad luck aside, Raffie has made good headway since.

After his second to subsequent winner Illustrious in his trial on Aug 23, the four-year-old Argentinian-bred resumed on Sept 3.

He came from last to finish sixth, 61/4 lengths behind Cash Cove.

Danny Beasley was questioned, in particular why his mount settled at the rear.

The Australian said that Raffie did not stretch out fully early and did not display the necessary pace to go forward.

He added that Raffie hung out badly passing the 800m mark and again at the home turn.

The gelding found the line well and Beasley felt the run would be beneficial, as it was his first after a lengthy spell.

Indeed, Raffie improved – by leaps and bounds.

At his next start on Sept 24, he flew home on the inside to finish second to Winning Stride over the Poly 1,200m.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange is happy with Raffie’s further progress and the step-up to 1,400m (turf) on Saturday.

“Even a mile will suit him,” he declared. Go, Raffie, go.

Thursday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Sportscaster

2 Ejaz (M. Nunes)

3 Magdalene (V. Duric)

4 February (W.H. Kok)

5 Free And Happy (C.C. Wong)

Margins and time:

Shd, ns, 5 1/4, hd

(1min 02.22sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Jupiter Gold (M. Lerner)

2 Tributo (Kok)

3 Russian Twist (L. Beuzelin)

4 Whiz Fizz (Duric)

5 Kermajack (J. Bayliss)

6 Super Extreme (I. Saifudin)

Margins and time:

1/2, 1/2, nk, 2 1/4

(1:02.41)

TRIAL 3

1 Surpass Natural

2 Circuit Mission (B. Woodworth)

3 Mr Malek (Lerner)

4 So Hi Class (T.H. Koh)

5 Nepean (M. Kellady)

6 Minister (F. Yusoff)

7 Revolution (Duric)

Margins and time:

1/2, hd, 1 1/4, ns, 1 1/4, 1 1/4 (1:00.78)

TRIAL 4

1 Aftermath (P.H. Seow)

2 Ironchamp (Duric)

3 Mini Force X (Nunes)

4 Surrey Hills (Kok)

5 Ricvelo (K. A’isisuhairi)

6 Lim’s Craft (Wong)

Margins and time:

Hd, 2, hd, 1, 2 (1:00.54)