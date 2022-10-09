Finding Nemo for only $5,620

Jockey Simon Kok steering the Desmond Koh-trained Flying Memo (No. 2) to a first-up win in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,000m at Kranji on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

The buzz in Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,000m was over Petrograd and Golden Brown.

But it was the less-fancied newcomer Flying Nemo who upstaged them with a pulsating first-up win.

Backers of the favourites were already on the backfoot from barrier rise, when the first pick, Petrograd (Vlad Duric), was anchored back at the rear.

At his first two starts, the Michael Clements-trained three-year-old led but found one better.

The second fancy, Golden Brown (Manoel Nunes), being parked in midfield did not raise eyebrows as much.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ three-year-old elected for a similar hold-up pattern at his only start, before rattling home for second to Coin Toss.

But, when neither Petrograd nor Golden Brown could keep up with debutant and race leader Italian Revolution (Matthew Kellady), an upset was on the cards.

It was sprung at the 300m, when a gap between the two favourites materialised.

Stalking in stealth mode up until then, Flying Nemo ($28) sprouted wings once his pilot Simon Kok guided him through.

With his ears pinned back, the Desmond Koh-trained three-year-old by Vespa quickly put his rivals in the shade, stopping the clock at 59.31sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Italian Revolution boxed on for second, two lengths away, with the fast-finishing Valerie (Danny Beasley) third, another 1¼ lengths behind.

Golden Brown had to settle for fourth, another 3/4 lengths in arrears, falling short of the expectations raised by his debut second and impressive last-to-first barrier trial win on Sept 27.

Petrograd never put in a blow. He beat only one home.

Beginner’s luck in racing happens once in a while, but the Nemo Stable also hit the jackpot without breaking the bank.

After paying only NZ$7,000 (S$5,620) for Flying Nemo as a yearling, the first-time owners have picked up a cheque of $40,163 from Saturday’s win.

“We bought this horse together with the owners at a New Zealand private sale when he was a yearling,” said Koh.

“They are new owners, I’d like to thank them for their support.

“We took a chance with this horse and I’m very happy they got a win with their first buy at his very first start.

“He’s only a small horse, but a nimble little thing. He’s zippy, light-footed and has a smart head.”

Scooter (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) later rang up a double for Koh in the $30,000 Class 5 race over the Poly 1,700m.

Kok, for one, was taken by Flying Nemo’s raw speed. But he said the horse still had to channel his energy in a more effective manner.

“I trialled him at his ORT (official race trial), but he didn’t show much,” said the Malaysian rider.

“He was more of a jump-and-run type of horse. But, in his gallops, he always showed an electric turn of foot.

“He trialled two or three times and came really good. I told the B trainer he has come really well.

“He was more mature in his recent gallops. According to his last trial, I think he should be able to get 1,200m.”

Kok, who was celebrating his 27th birthday, picked up another present when Fighter ($31) opened his Kranji account for Clements and the Falcon Racing Stable in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 2,000m.

Fighter is the first progeny of top Japanese sprinter Lord Kanaloa to race at Kranji.

The five-year-old came with a handy record of three wins (1,500m to 2,100m) and eight placings from 13 starts in Australia, where he was called Tenko Power.

But he had not really reproduced that form in four Kranji starts until he was stepped up to the 2,000m trip on Saturday.