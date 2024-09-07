Sept 8 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
Beauty Waves a good catch
Race 1 (1,600m)
2 Joyful Prosperity makes his Class 5 debut and first run for Danny Shum. His Class 4 form suggests a strong showing if the wide barrier does not hinder his chances.
8 Go Go Go is a long-standing maiden but is itching to break through with Zac Purton up.
4 Mr Aladdin had plenty of chances in Class 4 last season but did not deliver. He should find Class 5 easier and can make his mark.
13 Happy Hunk has no form to write home about, but he may receive an uncontested lead and could improve for a place.
Race 2 (1,200m)
3 Super Elite improved after a stable transfer from Ricky Yiu to David Hall, as seen when he won by two lengths last time.
1 Tattenham finished third on his first try in Class 5 last time and looks poised for a win in this grade.
9 Same To You resumes on a low mark. Trialled well.
5 Smart Leader is back in Class 5, where he is more effective and should be followed closely.
Race 3 (1,200m)
8 Beauty Waves slots in nicely at the weights in a race that historically favours those with a light impost. Conditions and a kind draw in barrier No. 2 are ideal.
1 Ka Ying Rising is a star in the making. Conditions do not suit, but his class will carry him a long way.
3 Lucky With You finds an easier contest than in recent starts. Runner-up finishes to Lucky Sweynesse and Victor The Winner place him in good stead.
2 Flying Ace will enjoy a true tempo and will be making his presence felt in the concluding stages.
Race 4 (1,000m)
1 Fast Network was a smart course-and-distance winner on debut. The four-year-old has upside and remaining in Class 4 places him as the one to beat.
12 Parents’ Love is a handy beginner. Better than record suggests.
2 Metro Warrior is an honest straight-track performer and is rarely beaten far in this grade.
11 Super Glory trialled well for his return and has potential to improve this campaign.
Race 5 (1,200m)
4 My Wish was narrowly beaten in his second race last term. He caught the eye at the trials. A maiden win looks imminent.
1 California Deeply makes his debut in Class 4, and his competitiveness in Class 3 augurs well for his chances, more so with Purton up.
5 Super Bonus is eyeing a hat-trick of wins upon resuming. He will press forward and make his own luck from an inside draw.
2 Yeah Buddy will find Class 4 easier and is an improver.
Race 6 (1,400m)
4 Highland Rahy is lightly raced in Hong Kong and resumes in Class 4. He can find the front from pole position.
3 Fighting Machine is better than his record of one win suggests. He is well prepared for his return and could pick up an early-season win.
11 Forerunner regained form after a stable transfer to Cody Mo last season and is due for another win.
9 Charity For All has Hugh Bowman in the saddle and is primed to continue on an improving trajectory this campaign.
Race 7 (1,400m)
7 Frantanck may receive an uncontested lead. A well-timed ride could see him pinch this, especially with Angus Chung back aboard.
1 Supreme Lucky trialled up well for his return. He is always close up in a finish, and Shum’s runners are formidable early season contenders.
4 Superb Boy will be favoured from an on-pace position with Purton remaining on board.
2 Chiu Chow Spirit was in superb form at the tailend of last season, capped by a course and distance win. He remains in good order.
Race 8 (1,400m)
7 Family Jewel showed promise in two runs last campaign and was a particular eye-catcher in a recent trial, finding a winnable contest .
8 Solid Win lines up for just his third career start and has upside, making him one to follow.
12 Gangnam Star broke through at the top of Class 5 at his last start. A return to Class 4 does not diminish his chances, especially as he hails from Pierre Ng’s stable.
1 Ballistic Win won decisively at his last start. More to come.
Race 9 (1,200m)
1 First Love won convincingly on his second run last season and is headed higher in the ratings this campaign under Ng.
8 Geneva is promising but has yet to win. Chance with Bowman up.
6 Master Mastermind is overdue for a win, and the application of blinkers for the first time should switch him on.
5 Harold Win was close to breaking through last season, his first win now well within reach.
Race 10 (1,200m)
1 Gorgeous Win returns to Class 3 and reunites with Purton. He is poised for a return to winning ways and gets conditions to suit.
6 Silo is having his second start in Hong Kong, looking well in his recent trial, and with better things to come this campaign.
3 Young Superstar won impressively on his local debut but disappointed second-up. He can give a sight should front-running tactics be adopted from the wide gate.
5 Glory Elite is chasing a hat-trick of wins. Should measure up.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
