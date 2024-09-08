Lim’s Kosciuszko claims first QEII Cup for Meagher

Marc Lerner steering Lim's Kosciuszko to a 10th Group 1 win on Sept 7, but a first for trainer Daniel Meagher in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m). Stablemate Lim's Saltoro (Wong Chin Chuen, No. 3) was third.

Trainer Daniel Meagher finally beat the Queen Elizabeth II Cup jinx, both in spectacular and timely fashion, on Sept 7.

By saddling the first and second favourites in Lim’s Kosciuszko ($8) and Lim’s Saltoro ($23), Meagher knew it was now or never that he could finally claim the only one missing from his already impressive haul of 15 Group 1 wins.

In the end, it was, aptly, Singapore’s own King of Kranji, Lim’s Kosciuszko, who again turned stable hero in the royally named race.

The Kermadec seven-year-old produced his trademark burst of acceleration at the 300m to give the Australian handler his first success in the classic named in honour of the late monarch.

The famous Victorian racing family name – 21 years after his father John snared his only QEII Cup win with Exaggerate in 2003 – will also be etched as the last-ever QEII Cup-winning trainer, with Singapore racing ending on Oct 5.

Fittingly, the $300,000 race over 1,800m, which was in its 53rd edition since the inaugural 1972 race to mark Her Majesty’s first of two Singapore visits, took place one day before the queen’s second death anniversary.

With another death looming, Meagher’s joy and relief at getting into the history book before it is shut for good came with a bittersweet taste.

“It’s a well deserved win, and Singapore should really come around this horse as our racing comes to an end,” he said.

“The QEII Cup has been a bit of a jinx for us, with Lim’s Lightning getting scratched (2021), and Lim’s Kosciuszko getting beaten by Ricardo’s (Le Grange) horse (Hongkong Great) last year.

“It’s good to get one. Kosi does what he has to do, he’s a little older now, he’s not as dominant.

“But it’s still 22 wins. Marc Lerner didn’t give him a gut-busting ride, he rode a very patient race.”

Having now ticked off the box that had eluded him in nine years of training, Meagher could have slept on his laurels.

But, if anything, it is that one final mission that probably mattered even more – the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on the farewell day itself.

The oxymoron is not lost on Meagher – a classic for the ages and a tear-jerking farewell finale, 2-in-1.

His only Singapore Gold Cup win with Lim’s Kosciuszko in 2023 was special, but that all-consuming need for that second and final dose has kept him on tenterhooks for a while now.

It does not really matter who between Lim’s Kosciuszko or Lim’s Saltoro wins, but Meagher is aware the defending champion will this time face a stiffer task in the testing handicap.

“It won’t be easy for Kosi in the Gold Cup with 58.5kg. He’ll have a lot against him,” he said.

“Lim’s Saltoro will get a light weight and will put in a big show. We actually didn’t have a really good week with him.

“He had feet issues and missed three days of work. It was a gallant effort to still run third today.”

A Raffles Cup-QEII Cup double looked on the cards when the Shamexpress five-year-old collared Mr Black Back (Manoel Nunes) upon straightening.

However, despite jockey Wong Chin Chuen’s urgings, he could not reproduce the tenaciousness that helped him keep Lim’s Kosciuszko at bay by a nose in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11.

The tables were emphatically turned this time as Lim’s Kosciuszko powered away to a comfortable victory – his 22nd in 29 starts, and 10th at Group 1 level, for stakes in excess of $3.5 million.

The stable queue-up was not to be this time, with Lim’s Saltoro probably not at his best. He lost the runner-up spot to $137 outsider Raising Sixty-One (Bruno Queiroz) who came from the rear to beat him by ½-length.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained stayer made amends for his bungled start in the Raffles Cup when he unseated his jockey.

Lerner, who would have missed the ride if not for a successful appeal against a four-week suspension (reduced to two weeks) for careless riding, said it did take a few more clicks of the tongue to switch the turbo on this time.

“We went in with the same plan as last time (Raffles Cup), but I think the four weeks between races had him fresher this time,” said the French hoop.

“He had the perfect run. At the 400m, he was off the bridle, when last time, he would pull me into it.

“He’s getting a bit older now, he tends to relax more now. But he picked up eventually and got the job done.

“It was good to offer this win to Dan and (owner) Mr Lim (Siah Mong of the Lim’s Stable). They’ve never won this race before.

“Lim’s Saltoro will be hard to beat in the Gold Cup. He’ll receive weight from Kosi and he’s a stayer.”

Lerner, who will resume on Sept 28, was glad he did not watch the meeting from home for two more, albeit lesser, reasons. He bagged a treble from only four rides, with Lucky Goal ($20) and Silver Dragon ($39) scoring earlier.

“The first two wins before Kosi didn’t change my mindset. I take each ride as they come,” he said.

“Of course, winning the one that mattered was even better. I’m just grateful I was able to ride today.”

results07.pdf

manyan@sph.com.sg