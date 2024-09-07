Sept 8 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) REAL WAR was a well beaten favourite under an inexperienced apprentice at his second start. Craig Zackey takes over the reins.

(11) I SALUTE YOU has shown up well in two outings and had a testing draw last time.

(8) GOOD LIVING has been knocking on the door for some time now and has been improving slowly. He has shown up well over course and distance.

(14) GREENLIGHT EXPRESS found some market support last run but was never in the hunt. He seems better than that showing.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) MY BOY LOLLIPOP has shown up well in some competitive maidens. Given the exposed form of this field, he should be able to make it into the winner’s circle.

(13) ONE SCOTCH showed up nicely on debut from a deep Greyville draw. Should come on nicely with the experience.

(10) BOOM SHAKALAKA made a fair Kenilworth debut back in January. It may pay to keep an eye on the market.

(8) GREEN MILE steps out for his third run after a big break between his first and second outings.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) BLIND SPEED has improved with every outing and was running on well over course and distance last time. Big chance.

(11) YELLOW JACKET will test them all and stayed on nicely from a tough draw last time.

(2) TWILIGHT BAY is likely to come on from her debut effort while (6) QUEEN OF THE AIR is a regally bred first-timer and one to watch in the market.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(2) BELLA’S PABLO has improved since arriving back from the Cape. Stays and knows the course.

(3) OFF THE CHARTS has only his third outing but caught the eye last time when going the mile in first-time blinkers. Bred to stay.

(7) AMIGO made marked improvement last run. He, too, should not be troubled by the extra.

(8) TIBBOTT BOURKE has yet to run a bad race and the step-up in trip suits to a tee.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(6) MASTER OF DESTINY won his sixth race at long odds last time. Always thereabouts.

(3) ABERDEEN was disappointing last run after showing something of a return to form at his previous start. Strong chance.

(9) FRENCH TRIP was a maiden winner only in last run, but that was his first outing for Duncan Howells and he won readily.

(5) GLOBAL MOVEMENT is at his fourth outing in just 20 days. He is obviously rock-sound.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(10) LUNARCAM is super quick and goes well over course and distance. Go close.

(9) SHIPHOLIA is seldom far back and cannot be written off.

(7) LUHAMBA PHAMBILI got a hefty rating after his debut win but carries only 52kg.

(8) DONQUERARI ran a cracker from a tough draw last time. A winning chance in this line-up.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) RAFEEF’S CHOICE has not been out of the money in her last three over course and distance. She is now 2.5kg better off with her recent conqueror (5) EMERALD GREEN and can turn the tables.

(9) ONE SMART COOKIE has won twice on this course in her last three starts, her only blip being in soft ground.

Debut winner (12) LUCRATIVE was a beaten favourite second-up when going the turn for the first time. She is one to watch in the market.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(13) MUSIC IS LIFE improved last run when dropped in class and the blinkers back on. Better on Poly but remains a live chance.

(6) TEATIME TIPPLE has been trying further lately but against stronger company. Has claims.

(12) HAPPY WANDERER has not been far back in recent outings. Chance with 48kg on his back.

(14) COPPER JOHN ran on well when fitted with first-time cheek pieces. Btter suited to this trip.