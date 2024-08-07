In-form Ravalli looking good for a hat-trick
Arya Pakuan and Flying Fighter also gear up nicely for Aug 11 tests with fine gallops
Out there, where racing men gather over a beer to “talk horse”, they could right now be debating the merits of Ravalli.
So far, he has been a good friend. Twice already, when backed down to skinny odds, he has come through with wins.
Thefirst was on June 16.
They sent him off as the $9 top pick and he delivered, beating recent winner Stop The Water in his tracks.
Barely a month later, on July 13, when sent off as the $7 raging favourite, he romped home under Ryan Curatolo to win that sprint with a leg in the air.
Now, they are looking at the runners lined up for the last race on Aug 11 and they are asking: “Can Ravalli do it again? Can he get his hat-trick?”
Well, there can only be one answer. Yes, he can.
The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained gelding is nearing the top of his game and racegoers who were at trackside on the morning ofAug 7 would have nodded in unison after seeing him being putthrough his paces.
Taken out for a training gallop under bright sunshine, Ravalli was not extended to cover the 600m in 41.9sec.
It was a neat piece of work – no bluster, no bother – and it would have topped him up sufficiently for the job ahead.
A four-year-old Australian-bred by Ilovethiscity, Ravalli has so far been a revelation.
His Kranji debut on May 18 was an eye-opener.
Partnered by Curatolo – who has since glued himself to the seat – Ravalli missed out on making it a winning debut when beaten by Hole In One in a Novice 1,200m event on turf.
It was back to the drawing board and, after a winning trial on June 6, Fitzsimmons sent his charge back to the races on June 16.
That was the day he drowned Stop The Water in a Class 4 1,200m race on turf.
One more 1,000m trial later on July 4, when he took second in a time of 1min 1.95sec, and he was ready for his next race.
Again, he did it like a good horse would – easily beating a Class 4 field over 1,200m on turf on July 13.
So, and again, racegoers are asking: “Is Ravalli too good for Class 4?” Again, the answer has got to be a resounding “yes”.
He trots into that next assignment on the back of a winning trial on Aug 1.
Well, you know what that means – that he is ready foraction.
Also strutting their stuff on the training track on Aug 7 were Flying Fighter and Arya Pakuan.
Both horses were taken out by jockey Carlos Henrique, who will be in the saddle on Aug11.
Flying Fighter stopped the clock at 39.5 while Arya Pakuan went over the same trip in 39.1.
Already a two-time winner from just 13 starts at Kranji, Flying Fighter’s turf victories came in Open Maiden company (over 1,600m on June 16) and then in Class 5 (over 1,600m on July 28).
In the assignment coming up, the Showtime four-year-old will have to deal with a promotion to Class 4 and that is where it looks – on paper – a little tricky.
But there are three things which could tip the odds in hisfavour in Race 4 on Aug 11.
He gets to race over his pet trip of 1,600m. He gets a featherweight of just 50.5kg on his back.
And, most importantly, his trainer Steven Burridge has got himticking over like a time bomb.
As for Arya Pakuan, he is also a two-time winner with loads of potential yet to be unleashed.
His last win was on May 25 and such was the fluency of that victory that it earned him a promotion to Class4.
As it turned out, things did not pan out well for him.
He was a well-beaten fifth at that next start on June 30, when he finished eight lengths behind the winner, Great Warrior, in that Class 4 romp over the mile.
However, he showed vast improvement at his next start on July 21. That day, when ridden by Vitor Espindola, he came from near last to finish fifth – just two lengths behind the winner, Te Akau Ben.
Formerly under Stephen Gray until sent over to James Peters’ yard in May, Arya Pakuan was a first-timewinner for his new master when he brought home the bacon in that 1,400m race on May 25.
In Race 2 on Aug 11, the five-year-old son of Sebring will tackle the 1,400m on the long course.
Like Flying Fighter, he gets in with a luxury weight of 50.5kg and his owner,the Dago Stable, must already be thinking of taking that walk down to the winner’s enclosure for that photo-taking session.
