Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) GRACE UPON GRACE showed vast improvement from her debut when fourth in her second start. With further improvement expected, she can score.

(6) BELLA ATTRICE shows good pace and will keep rolling in front one day. Big threat.

(1) HAPPY VIBES may have needed her local debut and should do better this time.

(2) HEARTLIGHT is speedy and was not beaten far last week.

(7) PITON DE NEIGE and (8) ELUSIVE HUNTER make their local debuts and bear watching.

Race 2 (2,000m)

There was very little between (4) HEY SIRI and (6) KEEP THE FORT last time and they can fight out the finish once again. Keep The Fort is improving and gets the vote to score. Hey Siri was unlucky not to win and is an obvious threat.

(1) WILDEST DREAMS is one-paced and prefers further but Richard Fourie has won a few times aboard her. Deserves respect.

(3) TRUMP MY QUEEN has been running on late in her last two outings, so should be suited to this longer distance.

(5) HEARTSEASE is usually not too far behind and is not out of it.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(3) KITTY MO is making her local debut and her runs on a soft course seem best ignored. Fit and well, she is the one to beat.

(5) JOSI MO may be suited to this longer trip. Should be a threat.

(1) MORE FOR ME has been unreliable but could prefer turf.

(4) FIRE GLOW showed improvement when fourth last time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) HAWK CIRCLE has been a disappointment so far as he looked as if he would win early in his career. Can score on local debut.

(2) MOHANDAS has been consistent without winning.

(5) EXCALIBUR is unreliable but is also not out of it.(9) HATFULLOFCHERRIES made late progress on debut and could be looking for this trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) ZATARA MAGIC is course-and-distance suited. Go close.

(1) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has not won for some time but ran well in a better field than this last time and could be ready to score.

(2) LADY MISTICO has been impressive on the Polytrack of late, so it was a surprise she was pulled out of last week’s race for this.

(7) ALINGALONGA is in good form and has Fourie up.

(8) BRENDEN JAMES has won four of his last six starts and could have another win in him.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) GUNSMOKE has won his last three turf appearances and there is no real reason why he cannot win again. He is well suited to this course and distance.

(1) AFRICA’S ROCK was not beaten far last time. Can run a place.

(4) ILHA DA MAURICIA likes the turf and was not disgraced when runner-up last time.

(5) RAISING QUINN is holding form and should be right there at the finish once again.

(6) WOODLAND RIDGE can place over this course and distance.

(8) DOWNING SEVEN is distance suited and not out of it.

(9) ARTURO and (10) CHARLIE MALONE can be considered, too.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) FOR ALL WE KNOW has been running well on the Polytrack of late. She is as good on turf.

(2) IDABELLE was reported coughing last time. She won well on local debut. Can bounce back.

(4) OPERA SWING usually runs on well and can contest the finish.

(5) MOVE ON OVER resumes after a very easy win.

(7) STATE OF MIND, (8) BATIK and (10) SYMBOL OF LOVE are capable of contesting the finish.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) VISION OF WONDER is very speedy and was not far off the best of his generation in the Eastern Cape, so could be the one to beat.

(3) CAPTAIN CASANOVA disappointed last time but can bounce back on the grass.

(1) LIGHT THAT LOOSE made headway when fourth last time.

(2) FATHER’S FROST needed the last run and could improve.

(4) EUROPEAN SUMMER is in good nick. Can fight out the finish.

(6) COOL WINTER should be in the final shake-up.