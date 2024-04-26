Fulfilling’ French sojourn

A familiar face will be among the jockeys legging up at Kranji on April 27.

The affable Malaysian jockey Simon Kok, who has not been seen at the races since Nov 11 when he finished fifth on Saturno Spring in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m, has a book of four rides in the card of 10.

Notable among his four engagements is the ride on the Jason Ong-trained October in the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) in the penultimate race.

The two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey in 2019 and 2020 had taken a leave of absence after the Singapore Gold Cup meeting, making his way to France for both business and pleasure.

Kok took the opportunity to make his riding debut in France as well as hold his belated wedding ceremony and enjoy a honeymoon with French wife Lola.

“We officially got married in Singapore in May 2022 but only celebrated with both our families in Avignon (Lola’s hometown in France) on Dec 15, 2023,” said Kok, who finished ninth in the 2023 jockeys’ log on 27 wins.

“We then spent two months in Europe on our honeymoon before I started riding trackwork for (trainer) Jerome Reynier in Calais.

“Reynier is one of the leading trainers in France and won the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) with Facteur Cheval on March 30.

“I learned a lot from working at his stables and it was a big thrill for me to ride for him in two races in Nimes (Hippodrome racecourse) on March 24. I came third on both Kharamazov and Ludden Lass and it (race riding) was something I really wanted to do in France. It was very fulfilling.”

After a break and a dream fulfilled in France for the four-time Group-winning hoop, he was quick to answer the call when the chance to ride in Singapore presented itself.

“Eric (Koh), manager of Falcon Racing Stable, asked me to come back and ride their horses,” said Kok, who rode Big Hearted to victory in the 2020 Singapore Gold Cup for the same connections.

“Things were a little rushed. I arrived only last Thursday, had my medical check-up done on Friday and got permission to ride trackwork on Monday afternoon.

“But it’s great to be back and I’m planning to stay until racing at Kranji ends on Oct 5 and, hopefully, have a good ride in the last (Singapore) Gold Cup.

“The Falcon Racing Stable horses are going well and I’m looking forward to riding October in their colours in the (Singapore 3YO) Classic on Saturday.

“I have watched his recent runs and his win (in a Restricted Maiden race on Jan 27) was over this trip (1,400m)... This field looks strong with Lim’s Bighorn, Bakeel and Ace Of Diamonds, but I think October has plenty of upside.”

His other mounts – February (Race 4), Fighter (Race 5) and Dancing Light (Race 8) – carry some hope of making his comeback immediately sweeter.

Incidentally, Kok’s last victory at Kranji came atop the Steven Burridge-trained Hasten on Aug 20, 2023.