G'Day to test Australia: Nunes

Five-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes bringing home his solitary Kranji winner, Flying Fighter (No. 5) in the Class 5 Division 1 race (1,600m) on July 28. He will miss the chance to extend his one-win lead over fellow Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz on Aug 4. He will take rides at Murray Bridge near Adelaide, Australia on Aug 3.

Manoel Nunes will miss another Kranji meeting on Aug 4, again neither through suspension nor injury.

The Brazilian five-time Singapore champion jockey recently skipped the June 22 meeting to take care of personal matters in Macau, where he ruled the roost before he came to Singapore in 2012.

But the reasons for this latest absence may have more far-reaching ramifications – his riding future.

On Aug 1, Nunes will go to Australia for the first time, specifically South Australia to ride at the Murray Bridge meeting on Aug 3.

The venue and timing may raise a few eyebrows. The Adelaide Racing Carnival ended in May, and Murray Bridge is only a provincial venue around 80km east of the capital Adelaide.

A quick scan through its nine races confirms none of them are anything close to a South Australian Derby or a Goodwood, or even a Group 2 event.

But it is no coincidence Murray Bridge is the location of the five-acre training centre of 2020-2021 Adelaide champion trainer Michael Hickmott, the man behind Nunes’ new Australian connection.

No big-race mission was on the agenda, but with Kranji racing drawing to a close on Oct 5, it was a timely hit-and-run visit for job-seeking Nunes to test the waters elsewhere.

Not only will the 48-year-old pack his boots and breeches, but also his best PR skills, even if he is already being wooed by Hickmott and another pedigreed Adelaide trainer, Tony McEvoy.

“The rides are not confirmed yet, but I should get around seven rides,” he said. “I’ve already got a jockeys’ agent, Damien Wilton, who will let me know.

“I was actually meant to ride in Adelaide (Morphettville) yesterday (July 27), but the trainer Michael Hickmott who approached me for the rides, decided to save all his horses for this week instead.

“A filly (Arabian Summer) trained by Tony McEvoy that I was supposed to ride also got scratched at the barriers. So it’s worked out well, and besides, I had no return flights back to Singapore.”

Local fans will fret no more after hearing the word “return”.

Nunes, who is chasing a sixth title and leads Bruno Queiroz by one win (46 v 45), is clearly not buying a one-way ticket.

“Of course, I’ll still be riding in Singapore till the end,” he said.

“This week, the Kranji meeting is only Class 4 and 5, so I decided to miss it. I don’t have to rush back either.

“I’m flying there on Thursday and will be back on Tuesday. Hopefully I can make some contacts.”

As a winner of more than 2,100 races, including numerous at Group 1 level, Nunes would probably need little introduction, especially with Australians who follow Singapore racing.

A winner at his baptism of fire would help, as well as getting the lie of the land. But Nunes is under no illusions a longer-term stint will be a whole different ball game.

“I know it’s very competitive, but I have to give it a try and see how it goes,” said Nunes who, besides Singapore and Macau, has plied his trade with success in Hong Kong, South Korea, Dubai and Mauritius.

“That’s why I got a three-month visa first, and if I get support and like it, I can apply for a new one.”

Australia might be uncharted territory, but having met many expatriates from Down Under during his Kranji days since 2013, the bush telegraph took care of the rest.

“I also have Canada as an option, but I was open to the idea of riding in Australia as its racing is at another level, and the prize money is so good,” he said.

“A few months ago, Shane Baertschiger (ex-Kranji-based Australian trainer who returned to Melbourne in January) called me and asked me if I was interested to come to Australia after racing closes here.

“I said yes why not. He then put me in touch with Michael Hickmott, and we then exchanged details and resume and stuff.

“I didn’t know Michael before, but he’s worked with Shane as his bloodstock agent and is also a friend of Graham Mackie’s who was the owner of Spalato.

“At the same time, Michael Zarb, who was a steward in Singapore in the past, called me and asked me if I was keen on Adelaide. He’s now a senior steward with Racing South Australia.

“I also spoke with jockeys like Corey Brown, Michael Rodd and Noel Callow. They all said Adelaide would be a good place to start.

“And, of course, Barend Vorster, who, by coincidence, also has Damien as agent. He’s also been very helpful even if he has stopped riding.”

After 15 years calling Kranji home with the likes of Rocket Man and Ato, South African Vorster made a huge impact in Adelaide when he moved there in 2019 to continue his riding career, but has been sidelined since suffering from a head injury in a race fall in February 2023.

