Gray’s miracle horse back from the grave

Commodore had a foot in the grave, but has come out – not once but twice – to face the starter at Kranji on Saturday (June 4) afternoon.

Trainer Stephen Gray even called the now five-year-old son of Per Incanto a “miracle”.

An infected fetlock bone that went septic was the ailment that nearly killed the gelding.

But, determined that Commodore’s promising racing stats would not be left at one second and one third from two starts at Kranji back in August 2020, Gray, British owner Paul Hickman and the Singapore Turf Club team of vets spared no effort in saving his life.

The road to recovery was long and bumpy. A frustrated Gray often felt they had hit a dead end. But patience and dedication have paid off after more than 1½ years.

“To be fair, he should have died. It’s a miracle that he’s come back,” said the Kiwi horseman.

“He had an infection to the off-fore fetlock bone. He had to get surgery to clean the fetlock up.

“The infection had gone inside the joint and it was a major surgery to put antibiotics in.

“He never responded to the antibiotics for two weeks. The vet Dr Dan Shaw did a great job to beat the infection.

“He went for a six-month spell to settle down. But, when we got him going again, it flared up again.

“I think we got him going too early. He had relapsed, the infection attacked him again.

“He was lame again and was a very sick horse. He had another six months, it was touch and go. But one year goes by quickly and nature has done its thing.”

With racing being such a ruthless business, pinning on a wing and a prayer to get a horse back to the track may not appeal to all.

But Gray said he would have done it all over again, even if it is not always a happy ending for such fragile animals.

“It’s about welfare, we gave the horse the chance,” he said.

“He’s a beautiful horse and we knew he had ability, or else we might not have persevered. It’s the love of the horse.

“It was a long journey and process. Most owners would have deleted him. But Paul is a horse lover and gave him every chance. We didn’t give up on him.”

Once Commodore was out of the woods, it was only half the battle won. He had to then endure a rigorous training and fitness regimen before he could race again.

“He has held up till now. Maybe it won’t be long. But, fingers crossed, he is okay so far,” said Gray.

“He had three trials and he stood up to them. He could have raced earlier, but he’s a big heavy horse, and we took our time. Infections weaken joints, and it’s not been easy as we have no paddocks. So, it’s very exciting to see him back.”

Gray has picked Saturday’s $20,000 Open Maiden race over 1,200m on turf, the same course and distance he raced over at his only two starts in Restricted Maiden company before trouble struck.

“It’s a minor race to start off. But we got him to the races and we are ecstatic,” he said.

“Ronnie Stewart was supposed to ride him, but he got suspended. It’s Marc Lerner who will ride.”

Third-placed debutant Kranji Jewel is in Gate 1, while Mariana Trench and Rahotu are likely the leading hopes in a very open race.

Commodore has drawn wide in Gate 8, but, with no real standout, he has a small chance.

Whether he wins or not, to Gray and Hickman, their brave horse has already “won” the most important race – getting his life back.

