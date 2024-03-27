Greatham Boy, Moor reunite

Former Kranji-based Australian jockey Daniel Moor will also ride at Kranji from May 1 to Oct 5.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey’s licence to Daniel Moor to ride at the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint meeting on April 6.

No stranger to local racegoers, the Australian has also secured a five-month licence, from May 1 to Oct 5.

Moor, 39, has been engaged by trainer Tim Fitzsimmons to ride Greatham Boy in the Group 3 Singapore 3YO Sprint (1,200m).

It was the same horse he partnered to victory in the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) in July 2023, when the horse was trained by Michael Clements.

A familiar face in Singapore since September 2017, the Warrnambool-born rider was based at Kranji from May 2018 to April 2020.

He made three more flying visits in 2022.

He took home nine wins at his most recent four-month stint from April to July 2023, bringing up 59 wins in the Lion City.

The former leading Victorian apprentice jockey, who has also ridden in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand and South Korea, boasts close to 1,100 wins in 20 years of riding.

They include four Group 1 wins, namely the Australasian Oaks with Glint Of Hope (2022), the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes with Sierra Sue, the Manikato Stakes with Jonker and the Moir Stakes with Wild Ruler, all in 2021.

Licensed by Racing Victoria, he currently sits 30th on six wins on the Victorian Metropolitan Jockeys’ Premiership this season.

Moor goes to scale at 52kg.