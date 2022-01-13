Gutsy Athena will most likely win the War yet again

Here's a form analysis of Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein Standside):

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) MAJESTIC MOZART is holding form. Before his last-start sixth in a Group 3 race, he had a win and a second. Despite being 2kg worse off with (2) PACK LEADER, he should confirm his form.

The three-year-old (5) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is well-above average. He could show his elders a thing or two.

Stable companions (3) WILLOW EXPRESS and (4) INDLAMU, who ran third on Tuesday behind Al Muthana, could get their acts together.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) WITH PLEASURE has come on well and is on a hat-trick bid, although it looks tricky with many runners likely to be fancied.

(9) DAWN MISSION and (12) POSITIVE ATTITUDE got lost on debut but will know more about it .

(3) MASTER OF COIN has a shout if not troubled by some breathing problems.

(4) EARL OF CARDIGAN, (5) GIMME ROYALTY, (6) SEA OF GALILEE, (7) COUNT PABLO and (11) MONTMERENCY are capable of pulling it off.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) WAR OF ATHENA is ready to thrill her fans again. The 11-time winner is all heart and should give it her all.

(2) MK’S PRIDE ran his worst career run last time which could be caused through breathing issues. If back to his best, he should make a race of it.

(10) SENTBYDESTINY is well treated. If ready after a rest, she could get into the action.

(6) IKIGAI and (8) FOREVER MINE could get into the tierce.

RACE 4 (1400M)

(1) ABLAAN has won both his starts. He has a good chance of completing a hat-trick.

Another Silvano progeny, the filly (9) ZANETTO, was backed and duly won on debut. She is receiving 5.5kg and her form has been franked. She can remain unbeaten.

(2) LOOK YOURSELF needed her last outing and will be all out to stop Ablaan and Zanetto.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(7) CELESTIAL LOVE spoiled her record when the rider eased her out of the race last time. She was given a short rest and could resume winning ways. Watch the betting.

(1) BOHICA, (3) EDEN ROC, (5) CHIMICHURI RUN and (9) RIVERSTOWN may not be in peak fitness but all capable of scoring.

(2) BATTLE FORCE, (4) RIVARINE, (8) VASEEM and (10) SWEET FUTURE also cannot be ignored.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) UNDER YOUR SPELL was outpaced after a rest last time. Before that, she met up with (2) BIG BURN, who beat her by about 11/2 lengths over 1,400m. She is 1kg better off, but may not make up the leeway.

(3) FREED FROM DESIRE is no slouch and is looking for four straight wins.

(4) SUPREME QUEST, (5) SHIELD OF ROSES and (6) REMEMBER WHEN are looking for a place in the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(7) CLEAVER GREENE impressed when winning on debut but is thrown into the deep end. He is taking on a decent field and could prove his class.

(5) SPANISH BOY found one to beat in his last four starts and (3) GRAPPLER should be right on top of him again on collateral form.

(2) ULTRA QUICK should not be far behind.

(8) GOETHE is coming from recently franked form and is looking for a hat-trick. His last two successes were over 1,100m and 1,200m

(1) SINGFONICO, (6) BARNEYS PRIDE and (4) RISE AS ONE could take home the smaller cheques.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(8) ZEUS has won both his starts and should go close to completing a hat-trick.

Stable companion (3) TWIN TURBO is honest and is the danger.

(1) ESKIMO PIE is trying further. He was wrongly ridden last time.

(4) JUAN CARLOS disappointed last time but is better than that.

(5) CATEGORY FOUR, (6) ROMEO’S MAGIC, (2) IDEAL JET and (7) ZUZAN are looking for the minor money.