Harry is back mostly for the goodbyes

A'Isisuhairi Kasim and Kinabalu Light at trackwork at Kranji on Oct 3. The Seoul-based jockey is booked on Mr Black Back in the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) at the final Singapore meeting on Oct 5.

Jockeys love quick jaunts to another racing centre, so long they do not clash with their mainstay.

At times it may present a financial dilemma, like can they afford to forgo rides back home, and potential prizemoney if they would have sat on a few hot favourites?

A’Isisuhairi Kasim is no different, but a much more compelling reason got the Malaysian jockey on a plane from South Korea – the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

True, it is the race A’Isisuhairi or “Harry” as he is better known, has always dreamt of winning, but he had to ride at that “surreal” meeting by hook or by crook this time.

The time-honoured race marks the final episode of Singapore’s horse racing history after a rollercoaster ride which unfortunately nosedives to a standstill after 182 years of thrills and spills.

A’Isisuhairi’s head actually told him to stay back in Seoul, but his heart told him to wing it.

“I spent 11 years riding here, I didn’t want to miss out on the final day. It meant a lot to be here and say goodbye to everybody,” he said.

“The Korea Racing Authority and the trainers understand it’s not a normal meeting, it’s the last day in Singapore racing and there’s a Group 1 race.”

The Kelantan-born lightweight jockey, who has booted home 25 winners in Seoul since moving there from Kranji in February, did wonder if he should not have listened to his head for a while.

But luckily, he can still rely on his solid network of contacts at his old stomping ground.

“I was actually quite worried when I had already decided to come over,” he said.

“At first, I wanted to also ride in Korea on Sunday (Oct 6) as some kind of compromise, and even booked two or three rides.

“My plan was to ride here on Saturday and fly back on Sunday night, but I couldn’t get a flight.

“At one stage, I had only three rides in Singapore, but I just rang around. Luckily, the Sabah owners and some trainers helped me.”

A’Isisuhairi eventually garnered eight rides, including three from the Royal Sabah Turf Club’s Sabah Win, Kinabalu Light and Sabah Ace, but no prizes for guessing who was the main mission.

He first flew in to ride Mr Black Back in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11, steering the Steven Burridge-trained galloper to his usual front-running style.

Right up till the 50m mark, the Snitzel seven-year-old was the only one snapping at the heels of Daniel Meagher’s twin terror of Lim’s Saltoro (the winner) and Lim’s Kosciuszko, only to lose two spots late to finish fifth.

As he could not make it for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7, Manoel Nunes took over. The Brazilian stuck to the same roll-forward formula but could fare no better, finishing sixth to Lim’s Kosciuszko.

But A’Isisuhairi thought it was still a great run ahead of his Holy Grail, which he said was locked in months out.

“He actually ran a good race in the QEII Cup,” he said.

“He just had to be used a little bit from the wide draw to get across that day. He was travelling nicely and finished off the race nice.

“Steve booked me for the Gold Cup because we knew he was going to get a light weight.

“I rode him yesterday and this morning, just slow canter. I didn’t ride him at his Tuesday gallop as I only arrived on that night.”

A’Isisuhairi said soaking in the morning atmosphere at Kranji one last time was part of his deep wish for the last dance.

“I just wanted to enjoy my time here with trackwork yesterday and this morning, getting a feel of my rides,” he said.

“It was pretty quiet as they all had their gallops on Tuesday. My horses felt well, like Aniki and Mr Black Back as well.

“From barrier 6, Mr Black Back will go forward, that’s his pattern, get the momentum. Hopefully he gets a bit of rain, too.”

A’Isisuhairi is one of the most successful local jockeys in feature races (10 wins) but the Singapore Gold Cup has eluded him thus far.

“It’d be nice if I can win my first Gold Cup, but any win will be surreal,” he said.

“Either way, I’ll never forget this day, no matter what happens.”

manyan@sph.com.sg