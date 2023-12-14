Harry’s jockeys’ series called off

Persistent bad weather has curtailed A’Isisuhairi “Harry” Kasim’s trip to Mauritius.

The Malaysian jockey was invited to participate in an international jockeys’ challenge on the Indian Ocean island on Dec 16 and 17.

He was meant to fly there from Hong Kong on Dec 13, but the organiser, the People’s Turf PLC (PTP) told him on Dec 12 that the event was off.

According to a press statement, the abandonment of their last two weekly race meetings due to heavy rain portended a recurrence for a third consecutive week.

With the weather forecast not predicting clear skies in the next few days, the club said it “lacked the visibility to plan for an international horse racing competition”.

A’Isisuhairi was with four-time Arc winner Olivier Peslier, India’s Saqlain Siddique and Brazil’s Jose Santiago, the four foreign hoops to take on a team of four local riders.

“I’m of course disappointed as I was looking forward to it. But, at least, I get to spend the rest of my Macau holidays with my family now,” said A’Isisuhairi.

The lightweight jockey had obviously not accepted rides at the upcoming Singapore meeting on Dec 17, but Christmas seems to have already begun for the father of two.

He confirmed he would not be seen at the last meeting on Dec 30 either.

“I’m taking a break with the family and will come back at the first 2024 meeting on Jan 6,” he said.

