Heart Of Eternity can go all the way

Race 1 (1,450m)

Of those that have raced, (4) MAX THE MAGICIAN has the best form, while (2) COPPER JOHN is looking to improve on his debut, especially over the extra distance.

Watch the first-timers, especially (6) MOOLA MAN, (10) TENSTAR and (9) SUGAR BLAST.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(10) RED HOT ROSE eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced in third place. She would have come on and will relish the longer trip.

(7) LOVE SONG is worth watching on the betting.

(8) MISS SHAIVI is another looking for the longer distance.

(5) KOMESANS PASSION has not been far back in both starts and could improve over the extra trip.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) HEART OF ETERNITY tackles a moderate lot and could be hard to catch from pole position.

(2) REGINA BELLISSIMA was not striding out last time but jumps from a wide draw.

(3) LOOK TO THE STARS did well after a rest but she, too, has a wide draw to overcome.

(4) STORM JEWEL and (5) CONVOCATION are capable of surprising.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) EDWARD RYE never travelled well and ran a shocker when heavily backed after his debut second. Expect a much better showing.

(10) AZUCAR has the form but has been out of action for nearly a year. Watch the betting market.

(11) SMELTING has another go and cannot be ignored for the money.

(6) SAKA GOLD could win on debut in new surroundings.

Race 5 (2,600m)

It is difficult to assess the chances of (3) WHITE FANG after his last two shocking performances. He did well before that.

(6) BANHA BRIDGE is honest and should give another solid effort.

(4) ARLINGTON ACTION found problems last time and must be considered.

(2) IMPERIAL MASTER did well over the marathon trip and should be thereabouts.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) CELESTIAL CITY beat (3) TOFFAS by nearly two lengths last time but meets him on 2.5kg worse terms. It could get close between them.

(4) TWIN TURBO tries his best and cannot be ignored for money.

The balance of the field are all capable of getting into the quartet.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) OYSTER KING has been very consistent. A six-time winner, the five-year-old has three seconds and a third in his last five outings.

(3) WIND SOCK and (4) BIG CITY GIRL will need to overcome wide draws.

(6) EAGLE ALLEY is starting to show again but stablemate (12) MABONENG was not far behind him last time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

The lightly raced (2) SOUTHERN SKIES was not striding out last time. If problem free, she should make a bold bid.

She is preferred to stablemates (1) DANCETILDAYLIGHT, who claims 2.5kg, and (6) MORAINE, who races for the first time over shorter than 1,400m.

(3) LUCY IN THE SKY and (7) GOLDEN ASPEN are looking for the minor money.