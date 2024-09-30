‘Heart says Kosi, head says Saltoro’

Marc Lerner and Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup contender Lim's Kosciuszko being led out to their last Kranji barrier trial on Sept 26.

Anywhere around the world, trainers usually dodge any requests to state their preference if they have more than one horse in a race.

Either they do not want to jinx the result, or they do not want to be seen favouring one of them.

But Daniel Meagher promptly replied when asked who he would pick between Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro, the likely first and second favourites, in the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

It is a $1.38 million golden question most would decline to answer under normal circumstances.

But the circumstances under which this renewal of the time-honoured feature will be run are anything but normal.

Besides being one of the most coveted local classics – if not the most – it will also be the last race ever run in Singapore.

Even if a trainer saddles just a long shot in the capacity 16-horse field, just holding a ticket to arguably the most historical two minutes in the 182 years of Singapore racing is a feeling worth bottling up.

Well-known for being a bundle of nerves in the lead-up to a big race, Meagher was, however, refreshingly candid about finding a margin between his two stable royalties.

“My heart says Kosi, my head says Saltoro,” said Meagher.

“In the QEII Cup (Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m), Kosi beat Saltoro (third) by 1½ lengths at level weights.

“It’ll be a different ball game in the Gold Cup. On weights, Saltoro will be 6kg better off, and that is a huge advantage.”

All the speculation on how much Lim’s Kosciuszko would get from the handicapper ended on Sept 30 when the weights were announced.

The 10-time Group 1 winner will shoulder the same weight he carried at his first Singapore Gold Cup win 11 months ago – 58kg.

A few rival camps saw that as an unfair advantage to a top seed (122) who has won 22 races and all before him, more so with the compressed weight scale at four points to the kilo instead of two.

Meagher begged to differ.

“It’s a good horse’s weight. It’ll still be tough for him to give weight all round,” he said.

“I personally can’t remember the last time the Gold Cup topweight carried more than 58kg.”

It turned out it was in 2010, one year before Team Meagher headed by his father John left Kranji and returned to Australia. That year, Better Than Ever lumped 60kg, but saw his record unbeaten run of 12 wins come to a screeching halt.

Lim’s Kosciuszko is Meagher’s sentimental favourite to go back-to-back and etch his name forever in the history books, even if he does have one nagging doubt.

“He’s one year older and is not as dominant as he used to be,” said Meagher, who relocates to Pakenham after Oct 5, bringing along mostly Lim’s horses, with the Kermadec seven-year-old and Lim’s Saltoro in the first-class seats.

“But he’s in great order. The last trial (Sept 26) was his usual maintenance trial, he ran how I wanted.”

Lim’s Saltoro trialled 10 minutes later and his casual third to Mt Niseko also got the thumbs-up. Regular partner Marc Lerner rode both.

“I’m happy with both, they trialled super,” said the French jockey. “Saltoro is more relaxed now. With 52kg, why not?

“But I still hope I can make it a Gold Cup double with Kosi.”

Meagher pointed out that Lim’s Saltoro is showing better restraint in his racing mannerisms.

“He does what he has to do, but he’s learned to relax more now,” said Meagher.

“The main thing is his action was really good and he pulled up good.”

An avid watcher railside was his race-rider Wong Chin Chuen, who boasts one win (Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m) from two rides on the 10-time winner. It was mutually agreed Lerner – who guided the Shamexpress five-year-old to seven wins – would carry on riding him in trackwork.

“I liked the way he trialled. He seems to have maintained his condition,” said the Malaysian jockey, who boasts six Group 1 wins, though none a Singapore Gold Cup.

“I was happy with his QEII Cup run. Kosi’s still the best horse, but the weight can help us this time.

“It’ll be his first time over 2,000m and around two turns, but I’m sure he’ll give his best again.

“It’s my last chance of winning a Gold Cup, but also my best.”

manyan@sph.com.sg