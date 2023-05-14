Hungry Big Tiger to maul Class 4 rivals

Big Tiger will be racing over his pet distance (Polytrack 1,200m) in Race 11 on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Beware, a hungry Big Tiger is on the prowl at Kranji again.

Down in Class 4 on the back of an impressive trial victory, trainer Jerome Tan and Cat Racing Stable can expect another success from their six-year-old on Sunday.

That will be in the last of 11 events on the card.

In the race over his pet distance (Polytrack 1,200m), the bay Australian-bred gelding looks to have a top chance against 10 moderate rivals.

Last-start winner Bionics and Be You have been scratched, paving the way for emergency acceptor Pacific Charm to secure a berth.

“He should run well,” said Tan, who is in joint 10th spot with four other trainers on eight winners in the premiership table.

“His last run was good and his trial was impressive. He is down in Class 4 and has a 3kg claim.”

Big Tiger, living up to his moniker by weighing 590kg in his last start, has proven to be an honest galloper. He has five wins, seven seconds and three thirds from 28 starts.

His first four successes were over the Poly 1,200m – in Open Maiden in October 2021 and three in a row in Class 4 in March and April 2022.

Promoted to Class 3, he had several placings and his last victory on Feb 4, 2023, was in that grade.

It was over the Poly 1,100m with Tan’s apprentice, Akmazani Mazuki, astride.

Akmazani will be aboard again on Sunday. His 3kg allowance will bring Big Tiger’s weight down to a handy 56kg.

This will greatly enhance his mount’s chances.

Big Tiger did not finish far behind the winners in his four subsequent runs after that Class 3 triumph.

His last-start fourth behind City Gold Forward over the Poly 1,200m suggests that he is due for another win.

Furthermore, another clear sign is his trial success on May 4.

Ridden by jockey Benny Woodworth, Big Tiger camped one length behind on the outside of Metal World and First Choice.

The gelding pulled his way to the front shortly after straightening.

From there, Woodworth locked his mount up all the way to the winning post.

He went on to beat Metal World by a neat length in 1min 01.19sec for the Poly 1,000m.

On his last run and the trial, there is no denying that Big Tiger is hungry for win No. 6 on Sunday.

The Richard Lim-trained Vgor is another who is due to return to the winning list in the penultimate event.

The five-year-old has been knocking on the door back in Class 4, where all his three wins (one over Poly 1,200m and two over 1,400m turf) were registered.

After his third Class 4 success, he ran seven times in Class 3 for a third and two fourths.

His return to Class 4 has yielded back-to-back seconds, a close seventh and a top last-start fourth.

What was notable about his fourth was that the winner Takanini clocked a swift 1:21.60 for the 1,400m on turf.

Vgor finished just 3 3/4 lengths behind in 1:22.18.

One of his challengers on Sunday, the Steven Burridge-trained Citizen, won on that day in just 1:23.50.

But do remember that Citizen was badly held up for a run then and showed progress by winning his trial on Tuesday.