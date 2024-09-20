Sept 21 South Africa (Durbanville/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) LEGAL COUNSEL finished behind (4) PALACE GIFT (2kg better off) on debut but would have come on since. Trip suits better.

(5) GOLDEN DESTINY ran well enough in two starts as a juvenile. Warrants respect.

(12) WATER DRAGON must have tightened up after a nice return.

Watch newcomer (3) ASINANTANGA.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) MASTER CASPER and last-start winner (2) LEAD THE CHARGE have improved after they were gelded. Trip suits both.

(4) TAXI TO THE MOON has a running style which suggests this shorter trip will suit better.

(3) CYMRIC has the form and experience to make his presence felt.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) POCKET DIAL tired late when finishing behind (1) MY ONLY WEAKNESS from a wide draw. Better suited to this shorter trip.

(10) MIDWICKET would have come on since her pleasing introduction over 1,000m.

(2) TIMELINE finished slightly ahead of that rival last time.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(8) POPLAR PARK caught the eye on debut over track and trip. Improvement expected.

(2) WEARINGOFTHEGREEN and (7) GREENHOUSE need not be special to have a say on debut.

(5) STROOPSOET appeals most of the remainder.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(11) LITTLE SUZIE was slightly disappointing when third over 1,400m after an eye-catching debut second over 1,250m. Can atone.

(5) FORGOTTEN SONG finished two lengths off Little Suzie and 1.75 lengths behind (1) SANSA STARK over this track and trip last time.

(10) LAVENDER BAY concedes weight but is respected.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) INSPECTOR JAMES has shown promise in both starts over 1,000m. Can open his account.

(3) TIGER STORM should fight out the finish over the extra 200m.

(7) SEA WOLF was well supported on debut. So warrants respect on his return from a rest.

(1) SUTHERLAND has the form and experience to have a say in this.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(9) HAPPY DAYS improved in first-time blinkers to finish second over track and trip last time, with stablemate (6) WOOD WORLD a further 2½ lengths adrift.

(3) CONGRESSMAN should acquit himself competitively in his peak outing.

(4) COMMANDER GREEN could have more to offer over this extended trip.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) ROMAN’S REVENGE has improved in two starts on the Highveld since joining this yard.

(5) JAHAM improved with the benefit of a first run to finish fourth over 1,600m at his last start.

(6) SIENNA RAE has potential.

(7) MUSICAL ANGEL can make her presence felt on debut.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(5) OLIVER should remain competitive under a five-point penalty and without headgear fitted.

(4) LINDBERGH would have tightened up after an eye-catching 1,600m comeback.

(12) MAGIC VERSE and (13) CHARLIE CROKER should not be ignored despite wide alleys.

Race 10 (1,500m)

(2) TOWERS OF GOLD was stretched by the 1,800m at her last start. Trip suits.

(6) OBSIDIAN was not disgraced on his two-year-old sprint debut against winners. Can improve.

(1) GAMER has the form and experience to acquit himself well.

(7) CORAL BLAZE did well at her Highveld and stable debut.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(2) KNOCKOUT won a similar contest in her first start over 1,400m. A six-point penalty should not stop her.

(4) SCHOOL POLICY and (7) FUN ZONE are consistent performers. Progressive (5) CALLMEGETRIX has a good fresh record and is ideally distance-suited.

Race 12 (1,200m)

Last-start winner (4) WHERE’S THE PARTY faces a tougher task under a hefty 11-point penalty.

Stablemates (2) CHASING HAPPINESS and (5) SO SEDUCTIVE are unbeaten over track and trip.

(3) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE lost her unbeaten Highveld record last time. Is 1.5kg better off with So Seductive for a three-length beating.

Race 13 (2,000m)

Both stablemates (3) RAPIDASH and (6) CALL TO UNITE earned five-point penalties after their last wins. Still up for another win.

(2) PAS DE NOM has won over 1,900m. This extended trip with just 52kg should pose no problem.

(9) LOVE IS A ROSE is better off at the weights.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(2) NETTLETON is refitted with blinkers under a three-point penalty but could go one better.

(1) LOVEGRASS can improve trying this trip for the first time.

(7) HEIRLOOM and (3) GOLDEN ASPEN have dropped in the ratings and will be competitive off current marks.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(6) OZARK has held his own in a higher grade off higher marks recently over further and ought to take advantage of the drop in class and his career-low mark.

Last-start winner (2) NAUSHON and (5) GOLDEN GREY (maiden) concede 6kg and 4kg respectively but could threaten the selection.

(9) UNSOLVED RIDDLE will make his presence felt if he handles this extended trip.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(1) BARBARESCO beat only one rival in the Grade 1 Champions Cup but was far from disgraced. He is slung in under the conditions and will be hard to beat.

(2) MASTERSHIP, unplaced in the 1,800m Grade 3 Sea Cottage Stakes 10 weeks ago, is unbeaten in three starts over this trip.

(3) QUATERMAIN would have come on since his second on his stable debut last time.

(4) GUY GIBSON should also be competitive.

Race 17 (1,250m)

(1) TRES CHIC ought to make the most of a career-low mark.

However, the same applies to (8) LOVERS LANE and (9) NILE THE BOSS. They will be competitive.

(6) SOLARTRIP ran improved races last time with headgear fitted.

Race 18 (1,600m)

(4) SHINTO SHRINE has finished second in four of his five starts and registered his only victory over this course and distance. Blinkers fitted for the first time.

(2) CONFEDERATE confirmed the promise of his debut second with a 1,600m maiden success last time.

(3) DIWALI ROCKET and consistent hard-knocker (5) GOLDEN PAVILION are not to be taken lightly.

Race 19 (1,000m)

(4) NORDIC QUEST trounced her rivals over 1,100m in June. A six-point penalty should not prevent her from going back-to-back.

(2) THE CHARLESTON and (10) MISS MARGUERITE are versatile and have won over this distance.

Course-and-distance specialist (8) BLUE HOLLY was held on that form but weighted to pose more of a threat.