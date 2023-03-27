Japan’s Ushba Tesoro downs fancied Algiers

Jockey Yuga Kawada steering Japan’s Ushba Tesoro (No. 14) to victory in the Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2,000m on dirt at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

DUBAI Ushba Tesoro, ridden by jockey Yuga Kawada, produced a stunning finish to secure his first win outside Japan, with a commanding performance in the US$12 million (S$16 million) Dubai World Cup (2,000m) on Saturday.

The Noboru Takagi-trained 10-1 chance was one of eight Japanese raiders in the field of 15.

Japan, which was represented by 27 horses in the nine-race card on Dubai World Cup Night, landed two other victories.

Equinox – the Japanese Horse of the Year – captured the US$6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,410m) and Derma Sotogake secured the US$1 million Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m) at Meydan Racecourse.

Former Kranji-based jockey Oscar Chavez took the meeting’s curtain-raiser – the US$1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m) – on Hayyan.

The complexion of the showpiece race changed completely as the Dubai World Cup field turned into the home stretch.

Algiers, the 11-4 second fancy prepared by UK trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, was in the lead and looked good for victory in the Group 1 feature on dirt.

But Kawada seemed to suddenly put Ushba Tesoro on turbo charge, as he burst through the field from sixth place to the front in no time.

Having started the race at the back, it was a brilliant finish. He crossed the line 2 3/4 lengths in front of Algiers.

America’s Emblem Road (33-1) finished third, a short head away.

Country Grammer, the 9-4 favourite and defending champion trained by US Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, finished seventh.

He was ridden by the legendary Frankie Dettori, who was bidding for a fifth Dubai World Cup.

Japan’s Panthalassa (9-1), the Saudi Cup winner in February, was in 10th place.

Kawada said Ushba Tesoro jumped quite well.

“I just tried to focus on maintaining the horse’s rhythm and just to keep him from the middle of the pack,” he added.

“There were eight Japanese horses in the field and, aside from myself, the only other Japanese jockey on a Japanese horse was Yutaka Yoshida on Panthalassa.

“I was on the horse for the first time today, but it was a tremendous honour to ride him as there was a lot of pressure as the leading Japanese jockey heading into the race.”

Equinox, also traveling outside his country for the first time, was another star of the night.

Even though the son of Kitasan Black was never challenged from start to finish, he still managed to set his own pace and took nearly a second off the course record with his 2min 25.65sec demolition.

“I rode the best horse, I had no fear to set the pace,” said jockey Christophe Lemaire.

“Race after race, he’s going up the rankings of the horses I have ridden. It was a great, great performance against these kind of horses at the top level. I couldn’t be happier.”

Lord North became the first horse to win three consecutive Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) and gave Dettori a winning farewell from the Dubai World Cup.

The 52-year-old Italian, who rode for Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin for several years, is retiring at the end of the season.

It was Dettori’s 23rd win at the Dubai World Cup meeting.

“It’s amazing to win once; three times, it’s unreal. Lord North... what a star,” he said.

“To just get one on the board in my last race at this beautiful place, in Dubai that has been my home for so many winters, it’s pretty special.” – AFP, DRC