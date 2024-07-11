July 12 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) AND ACTION ran well on the Hollywoodbets Greyville Polytrack in May but did not repeat on local debut. He is back on the turf and can win a race like this.

(2) IGUGULETHU makes his local debut. Watch for market support.

(6) BELLA ATTRICE is battling to win. Place chance.

(7) GOTCHA BUZZ is distance suited and has a place chance.

(4) WINNING CAPTAIN ran fair races in the Western Cape and has a winning chance on local debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) QUEEN OF JAZZ has been a disappointment of late but can surely beat these rivals if showing her best side.

(3) FIRST WISH flopped last time but did better before that.

(1) CACUA SPIRIT and (2) ELEGANT APPEAL have scope for improvement.

(4) GLOBAL SCENE is improving and should contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) WALT WHITMAN only found one better last time but is improving and should make a bold bid.

(2) DONNY’S BOY showed promise on debut and could make vast improvement.

(6) OLIVER TWIST is an Ideal World colt who makes his debut. Watch for market support.

(8) WAR OF HEARTS has had two starts and is also capable of improving.

(5) KING’S SAILOR has some fair form and looks capable of contesting the finish again.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) ELLORIX ran well without winning many times in the Western Cape and was runner-up on local debut. She can go one better this time.

(2) GREEN FAME has struggled of late but could make good improvement on local debut.

(3) RAIN BIRD has improved of late and should contest the finish.

(4) STRING OF LIGHTS is unreliable but can get involved in the finish.

(5) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT is battling to win a race but can earn some money.

Race 5 (1,800m)

There was very little between (3) RUNAWAY SONG and (2) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS when they recently met, and it could be Runaway Song who is open to more improvement.

There was also very little between (1) CHERRY ANO and Grazinginthegrass earlier this year and both have winning chances.

(4) GLOBAL ALLY is distance suited and could contest the finish.

(8) DESTINY OF SOULS ran well on local debut but tackles much stronger company this time.

Race 6 (3,200m)

(2) BOURNEMOUTH did not show his best last time but has impressed in his other races this season. He could return to winning ways over a trip that suits.

(1) ZATARA MAGIC is clearly unreliable but won well a couple of runs back and deserves respect.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has had a good year and can win if at his best.

(4) BATTLEGROUND won some staying races in Gauteng and is certainly not out of it.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) PASSCHENDAELE has the ability and should be well suited to this course and distance.

(1) ROSE OF BAYEUX has been running fair races against males of late and is suited to track and trip.

(3) UNITED EXPRESS has won her last three races and could win again.

(7) EASY LIVING is holding form and has a place chance.

(9) GIMME’S LASSIE steps up in trip and should fight out the finish.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) GIMME’S LADDIE has been unlucky on the Polytrack of late and deserves a change of luck and another winning turn.

Stable companion (3) EL REY VIENE was consistent in KwaZulu-Natal and can score on local debut.

(10) MASKED VIGILANTE was slowly away last week and found traffic problems up the straight and was probably the unlucky loser seen this year at Fairview on the Poly. He does seem at best on that surface but would not be a surprise winner.

(14) BRONZE SWORD makes his local debut after a nice win in Gauteng and deserves respect.