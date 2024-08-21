Strike Gold almost strikes out at trial

Strike Gold (Bernardo Pinheiro) overcomes a bad start on Aug 20 and thrashes his only rival by more than seven lengths despite being eased up.

Even before they were loaded into the starting gates, we knew it was going to be no-contest.

Yes, on rating points alone, Strike Gold versus Wednesday was as one-sided as you could possibly imagine.

The one and only trial on the morning of Aug 20 was supposed to be a three-horse affair.

However, the withdrawalof Ocean Jupiter slashed the already small field down to just two runners.

And, as we were to find out later, David was not going to slay Goliath.

The gulf in class – and rating points – was just too awesome.

Strike Gold entered the fray on 66 points while Wednesday wallowed at 22.

So we sat back and anticipatedthe dullest of trials ever seen at the Kranji racecourse.

Who could anticipate what was to happen, though.

When the gates flungopen, the big boy stood flat-footed and lowly rated Wednesday swept to the front.

If you were taking in the action “live” on the racing channel, you would have wondered: “Where was Strike Gold?”

You see, he was out of the screen.

In the saddle on Wednesday, jockey Mohd Zaki was also wondering.

Was it a false start? So, we could see him trying to pull up his mount.

That was until he saw Strike Gold range alongside and then draw away.

With jockey Bernardo Pinheiro astride, the four-year-old son of Iffraaj seemed to know that he had to work overtime – which he did.

In a galloping mood, he opened a 10-length break at the 600m.

He was still “a mile” in front at the furlongmarker and, although being eased up quite significantly, he still managed to beat Wednesday by 7½ lengths.

Considering the fact that he lost precious seconds just trying to clear the gates, his time of 1min 1.64sec for the 1,000m was commendable.

However, trainer Ricardo Le Grange will surely know that there is still some workto be done with this four-year-old entire – especially in that “starting” department.

Then again, it was surprising that Strike Gold proved to be such a larrikin.

Thoughnot known for blistering speed out of the gates, he had – in most of his previous races – always settled near the lead.

Take that last win – his third – on July7.

He jumped cleanly and was on the leader’s withers when they straightened for home.

Asked for an effort by jockey Bruno Queiroz, he responded and took the Class 4 1,200m race on the Polytrack by a length.

So, if you were one of those who took in the trial on Aug 20, forget that bad start and remember his runawayvictory.

He might just bring it to the races the next time he faces the starter.

As for Wednesday, he has already secured a date with the starter and will see action in Race 5, a Class 5 Div 2 1,000m race on the Polytrack, on Aug 25.

If anything, the trial would have ironed out some of the rough edges in the seven-year-old Super One gelding. But proceed with caution.

It just might not be his day.

