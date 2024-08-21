Latest gallop could well mean Ghalib is on the go

Ghalib and regular partner Manoel Nunes can take out Race 8 on Aug 25.

Those last two races must still bring on nightmares for the connections of Ghalib.

Both times, in high-class hit-outs, their boy had to settle for one of the minor placings.

Like that second to Golden Monkey in the Kranji Stakes A 1,200m sprint on July 7 and that very gallant bronze medal showing to the great Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28.

Yes, in recent races, Ghalib has “been there” but he has just not “done that”.

Well, things can only get better and, hopefully, for trainer Steven Burridge and the Al-Arabiya Stable, victory in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race on Aug 25 could break that losing sequence and end the heartache.

The son of I Am Invincible is capable of big things. That, we all know. And the 1,200m sprint coming up could be his for the taking.

In preparation for the Polytrack assignment, Ghalib was out on the training track bright and early on the morning of Aug 21.

With champion jockey Manoel Nunes on the reins, he showed good action, running the 600m in 38.4sec.

A multiple winner – the Australian-bred gelding has won seven races from his 14 appearances – Ghalib seems at home in these Kranji Stakes A shootouts.

Okay, he was beaten half-a-length by Golden Monkey in that last A race on July 7. But there were excuses. That race was run on grass, which is not Ghalib’s preferred surface. Sure, he has won on turf but give him the Polytrack and he comes alive.

Take that win on April 13. It was an A race over 1,100m on the synthetic surface and Ghalib blitzed his rivals, winning that contest by 4½ lengths.

Sure, he meets some nippy ones in Race 8 on Aug 25.

There is that scary sprinter in Pacific Vampire as well as Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) winner Ace Of Diamonds.

So, yes, it will not be a walk in the park. But, with Golden Monkey and Lim’s Kosciuszko out of the picture, Ghalib could be the one being shouted the winner in what should be a tight finish.

One race later, in the penultimate event on the 10-race programme, keep an eye on Last Supper.

He, too, worked with gusto, running the 600m in 42.2.

Jockey Daniel Moor had the four-year-old Grunt gelding on a good hold all the way.

Last Supper was one of those “good things beaten” on July 13 when, after being backed down to $9 on the win, he fell short – running second to Pacific Commander in a Class 4 1,100m race on the Polytrack.

It would have been a bitter blow to James Peters’ yard.

They looked to have the race by the scruff of the neck with Nimbus Star and Fast And Fearless providing back-up.

Alas, when the dust had settled, Peters’ runners took second, third and fourth spots.

So it was a little smudge on Last Supper’s canvas which, until then, had been a pretty picture.

Three victories and a couple of seconds from seven starts is a mighty fine report card.

Well, Last Supper is not done yet.

He has a Class 4 1,200m race on turf coming up on Aug 25.

Among others, he meets some really good ones in Ravalli, Pacific Padrino and Thunder Legend.

But his latest workout, coupled with a winning trial on Aug 15, should have topped him up sufficiently for a top show.

The Novice race in Race 6 brings together some nippy youngsters.

This one will feature the likes of Cheval Pegasus, Big Return, China Pearl and Spieth Heroine.

All are capable. And so is Fire.

He comes into the reckoning after running a good third to Sacred Buddy at his last start on July 21.

Sure, he gives weight to many of his rivals in the 1,400m turf event, but he is in good order and we know that from his workout where he ran the 600m in 39.8.

Prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, Fire is a one-time winner from 14 starts. But he is better than that.

A regular runner at the trials, he has been there four times in the last three months.

Fire has the credentials to take out this one. The son of Shalaa enjoys racing on grass and his only win, in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on Feb 11, was on turf.

Fitzsimmons has been patient with this four-year-old, who has raced just thrice since that win.

On form shown on the training track, Fire looks ready for a big showing again.

